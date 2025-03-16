Max George shares career news with fans following second heart operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Wanted star Max George has shared a career update after undergoing a second heart operation to have a pacemaker fitted.

The 36-year-old lead singer of The Wanted was diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block in December 2024, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

Days later, he was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, and was recovering after having a pacemaker fitted, although he admitted he was living with a “strange sensation”.

In February George revealed that he was in recovery after a second heart operation due to his pacemaker wires being inserted too deeply.

The pop star has now shared an update which will literally be music to his fan’s ears.

The Wanted 2.0, which consists of George and Siva Kaneswaran, have announced a set of new UK tour dates.

The tour starts in May at the Delasole Festival in Northamptonshire and will conclude in August at the 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards. The group will play 18 shows in all, also visiting Birmingham, London, Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The duo captioned the post: “This is just the beginning…”

It comes after the band had to cancel a show at Manchester Cathedral on 27 February “due to health issues”.

In an Instagram video, George said: “My second heart op has just set me back a bit with my recovery,” he told fans in a video. “I’m just not going to be well enough in time.”

Max George shares a picture of his pacemaker surgery scar ( Instagram/MaxGeorge )

The Wanted formed in 2009 and achieved hits including UK number ones “All Time Low” in 2010 and “Glad You Came” in 2011.

Tom Parker, who rose to fame alongside George in the band, died in 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

George also appeared in the US musical series Glee and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he met former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who is now his girlfriend.

Smith, 23, and George said their friendship turned romantic in 2022.