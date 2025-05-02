Matt Goss says he ‘still doesn’t understand’ fallout with twin brother Luke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Goss has addressed the long-running fall-out between him and his twin brother and former bandmate, Luke Goss.

The British siblings rose to fame in the late Eighties as the pop band Bros, performing to millions of fans around the world and selling 16 million records.

In 2018, they were the subject of the Bafta-winning documentary After the Screaming Stops, which followed the brothers’ attempts to heal their fractured relationship ahead of their comeback shows at the O2 Arena in London.

It also addressed the impact a number of family tragedies had on the band, including the death of their sister Carolyn in a crash when she was 18, when they were at the height of their fame, and the death of their mother, who died “violently” when her stomach ruptured in front of Matt.

Today, the two brothers are again no longer on speaking terms.

In an interview with the i, Matt Goss, 57, said he believed their mutual experiences of fame had “completely f***ed” their relationship.

Matt Goss (left) no longer speaks with his twin brother Luke ( Getty )

“He’s still the love of my life and my best mate,” he said. “I still don’t understand any of it. Honestly, I don’t. I feel, I know I’ve been a good brother.

“I hope we get on a stage again,” he continued. “But I’m not going to damage myself any further than I have, because of the sheer will of wanting to make it work. I’ve done all a man can do. I don’t want to lose myself.”

The musician confirmed he was “completely estranged” from his twin brother in an interview last year, telling The Guardian that he didn’t want to “lie” anymore about the status of their relationship.

“When you do your best, that is enough,” he said. “And I’ve done my best. I really have.”

Asked for the reasons behind the distance, he said: “It’s a tough one. I don’t want to say too much, out of respect for him. But I’m not going to say it’s kumbaya, because it certainly isn’t.”

Matt also expressed regret at the pair not continuing with their music career saying, “To this day, I think we shouldn’t have broken up. We should have just ridden out the storm.”

He is currently working on his new travel company, Goss Travel, as well as what he called a “spicy romance” West End musical and a move into acting.