Mark Ronson to be honoured with outstanding contribution award at 2026 Brits
Ronson joins a distinguished list of artists to have won the award, including David Bowie, Oasis and Sir Elton John
Record producer and DJ Mark Ronson is set to be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award at the 2026 Brit Awards later this month, an accolade he described as the "most meaningful honour of my career". The 50-year-old musician will accept the prestigious gong at the ceremony on February 28, where he is also scheduled to perform.
Expressing his deep gratitude, Ronson stated: "This is the most meaningful honour of my career. I think of the times I’ve watched artists I revere accept this same award. The idea that I’m now standing in that lineage feels impossible."
He continued, highlighting his enduring connection to the UK: "I left England as a kid, but this country runs through everything I’ve made. The UK artists I’ve worked with – their brilliance and refusal to compromise – shaped not just my work but how I understand what music should do. And more than anything, it’s the crowds here who’ve sustained and showed up for me. The fans, the festival crowds, the record buyers and streamers – the love has always been overwhelming. I’m beyond grateful for all of it."
Ronson joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including music legends such as David Bowie, Oasis, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, and Pink.
The London-born musician, who spent his formative years in the US, is widely recognised for his collaborative work on global hits like Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk” and Miley Cyrus’s “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”
Over a career spanning two decades, Ronson has amassed an impressive collection of awards, including two Brits and nine Grammy awards. He also earned an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song “Shallow”, which he co-wrote with Lady Gaga for the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born.
His extensive production credits include Amy Winehouse’s seminal album Back To Black (2006) and collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, and Lily Allen.
Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, lauded Ronson's impact: "Mark’s creative influence spans every corner of contemporary culture. He has shaped the musical landscape globally with incredible albums, his own artist releases as well as those in collaboration with phenomenal talents he has discovered and nurtured. Mark has an extraordinary ability to elevate each project he works on. This award recognises his huge contribution to British music’s global story and cements his place as one of the most innovative creators of our time."
Ronson is also set to take to the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live for his performance.
Other artists confirmed to perform at the ceremony include Harry Styles, Grammy-winner Olivia Dean, and rock band Wolf Alice. The Brit Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks