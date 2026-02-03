Mark Ronson to be honoured with outstanding contribution award at 2026 Brits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record producer and DJ Mark Ronson is set to be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award at the 2026 Brit Awards later this month, an accolade he described as the "most meaningful honour of my career". The 50-year-old musician will accept the prestigious gong at the ceremony on February 28, where he is also scheduled to perform.

Expressing his deep gratitude, Ronson stated: "This is the most meaningful honour of my career. I think of the times I’ve watched artists I revere accept this same award. The idea that I’m now standing in that lineage feels impossible."

He continued, highlighting his enduring connection to the UK: "I left England as a kid, but this country runs through everything I’ve made. The UK artists I’ve worked with – their brilliance and refusal to compromise – shaped not just my work but how I understand what music should do. And more than anything, it’s the crowds here who’ve sustained and showed up for me. The fans, the festival crowds, the record buyers and streamers – the love has always been overwhelming. I’m beyond grateful for all of it."

Ronson joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including music legends such as David Bowie, Oasis, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, and Pink.

open image in gallery Ronson has called the award the ‘most meaningful honour of my career’ ( PA Archive )

The London-born musician, who spent his formative years in the US, is widely recognised for his collaborative work on global hits like Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk” and Miley Cyrus’s “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Over a career spanning two decades, Ronson has amassed an impressive collection of awards, including two Brits and nine Grammy awards. He also earned an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song “Shallow”, which he co-wrote with Lady Gaga for the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born.

His extensive production credits include Amy Winehouse’s seminal album Back To Black (2006) and collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, and Lily Allen.

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, lauded Ronson's impact: "Mark’s creative influence spans every corner of contemporary culture. He has shaped the musical landscape globally with incredible albums, his own artist releases as well as those in collaboration with phenomenal talents he has discovered and nurtured. Mark has an extraordinary ability to elevate each project he works on. This award recognises his huge contribution to British music’s global story and cements his place as one of the most innovative creators of our time."

open image in gallery Ronson has won two Brits, nine Grammys and an Oscar during his career ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ronson is also set to take to the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live for his performance.

Other artists confirmed to perform at the ceremony include Harry Styles, Grammy-winner Olivia Dean, and rock band Wolf Alice. The Brit Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.