Mariah Carey roasted during MTV VMAs performance for giving ‘bare minimum’ while receiving top honor

Mariah Carey’s performance at the 2025 MTV VMAs is being critiqued by fans for being lackluster and zapped of energy.

Fellow popstar Ariana Grande presented the singing icon, 56, with MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award during Sunday’s ceremony.

“[She] has left an irrevocable impact on music history with her tone, technique, and sound,” Grande said of Carey. “Mariah Carey is a singular talent and artist. Tonight we celebrate and thank her deeply and endlessly for her work and for providing us with the soundtrack of our lives.”

Before accepting the award, Carey took the stage to perform a compilation of hits, capped off with “We Belong Together.”

Clad in a sparkly champagne-colored ensemble, she was flanked by an entourage of backup dancers. Carey, it seemed, was being led around the stage by some of her dancers.

Mariah Carey was honored with the Video Vanguard Award ( Getty Images for MTV )

Viewers watching from home humorously noted that even though she was “doing the bare minimum,” she was “still [being] iconic.”

“Literally she just walks back and forth,” one person commented, while a second quipped: “Mariah Carey you go girl give us nothing you icon.”

A third wrote: “I love Mariah Carey's voice but she's got less energy than me on a Sunday night,” with a fourth adding that she “is like a statue on stage it’s so FUNNY omfg.”

“Mariah Carey legit has absolutely zero stage presence it’s honestly so iconic,” another said.

In her post-performance acceptance speech, Carey jabbed at MTV that this was her first Moonman statue.

“Thank you so much, MTV, for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” she jokingly asked. “Being here brings back amazing memories, like when I presented LL Cool J his Vanguard Award or when Whitney Houston and I opened the show with a faux stand-off.

“Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Mini movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all,” she continued. “And let’s be honest, sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life.”

Later, in a backstage video, Carey reiterated: “This is my first Moonman ever. Thank you so much, MTV. This is amazing. I don’t know why it took so long to happen, but... hehe just kidding.”

Other artists to receive special honors included rapper Busta Rhymes, who received the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin, who was recognized with the Latin Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande took home the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year, while Lady Gaga earned Artist of the Year, and ROSÉ and Bruno Mars won Song of the Year with “APT.”