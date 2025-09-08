Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MTV VMAs 2025 winners list — live

Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars with 11

Inga Parkel
in New York
Sunday 07 September 2025 20:12 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Yungblud will lead a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have returned to celebrate this year’s biggest artists and music videos.

The 2025 ceremony, hosted Sunday evening by LL Cool J at New York’s UBS Arena, will welcome special performances from a range of nominees, including Lady Gaga, country star Jelly Roll, pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae, rising singer-songwriters Alex Warren and Lola Young, and rappers Doja Cat and Post Malone.

British singer-songwriter Yungblud, Aerosmith bandmates Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, and Portuguese-American guitarist Nuno Bettencourt are additionally expected to take the stage to perform a special tribute to late Black Sabbath metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at the age of 76.

Mariah Carey is set to be honored with the special Video Vanguard Award, while rapper Busta Rhymes receives the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin is recognized with the Latin Icon Award.

Going into the night, Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nods, followed closely behind by her “Die with a Smile” collaborator Bruno Mars with 11 nominations and hit “Not Like Us” rapper Lamar with 10.

(L-R) Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists vying for Video of the Year
(L-R) Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists vying for Video of the Year (Getty)

Taylor Swift, who holds the record for most-awarded solo artist of the VMAs with a total of 30 wins, is again nominated for Artist of the Year. She is up against Beyoncé, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Lamar, country singer Morgan Wallen, and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

Winners are determined by fan votes. Find the full list of winners below. This article will be updated live throughout the ceremony.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die with a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga — WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren — “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams — “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die with a Smile”

Lorde — “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Tate McRae — “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless”

Song of the Summer

Addison Rae — “Headphones On”

Alex Warren — “Ordinary”

Benson Boone — “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman — “All the Way”

Chappell Roan — “The Subway”

Demi Lovato — “Fast”

Doja Cat — “Jealous Type”

Huntr/x — “Golden”

Jessie Murph — “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber — “Daisies”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea — “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae — “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County — “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Sombr — “12 to 12”

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1: the Movie)” — WINNER

Best New Artist

Alex Warren — WINNER

Rising singer-songwriter Alex Warren, known for his viral hit ‘Ordinary,' was voted by fans as the Best New Artist
Rising singer-songwriter Alex Warren, known for his viral hit ‘Ordinary,' was voted by fans as the Best New Artist (Getty Images for MTV)

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist (new category)

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024 — Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

September 2024 — Ayra Starr — “Last Heartbreak Song”

October 2024 — Mark Ambor — “Belong Together”

November 2024 — Lay Bankz — “Graveyard”

December 2024 — Dasha — “Bye Bye Bye”

January 2025 — KATSEYE — “Touch”

February 2025 — Jordan Adetunji — “KEHLANI”

March 2025 — Leon Thomas — “YES IT IS”

April 2025 — Livingston — “Shadow”

May 2025 — Damiano David — “Next Summer”

June 2025 — Gigi Perez — “Sailor Song”

July 2025 — ROLE MODEL — “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs — “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die with a Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton — “Pour Me a Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco — “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop

Alex Warren — “Ordinary”’

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die with a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Drake — “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll — “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red — “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar defeated fellow rapper Drake in their epic rap battle with his diss track ‘Not Like Us’
Kendrick Lamar defeated fellow rapper Drake in their epic rap battle with his diss track ‘Not Like Us’ (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LL COOL J ft. Eminem — “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott — “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown — “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs — “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey — “Type Dangerous” — WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR — “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker — “Heart of a Woman”

SZA — “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless”

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez — “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons — “Wake Up”

Lola Young — “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll — “Lonely Road”

sombr — “back to friends” — WINNER

The Marías — “Back to Me”

Best Rock

Coldplay — “ALL MY LOVE”

Evanescence — “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)”

Green Day — “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz — “Honey”

Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”

twenty one pilots — “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny — “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin — “Rio”

KAROL G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma — “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos — “Khé?”

Shakira — “Soltera”

Best K-Pop

aespa — “Whiplash”

JENNIE — “like JENNIE”

Jimin — “Who”

JISOO — “earthquake”

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE — “Born Again”

Stray Kids — “Chk Chk Boom”

ROSÉ — “toxic till the end”

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott — “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott — “TaTaTa”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea — “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Rema — “Baby (Is It a Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake — “Get It Right”

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz — “Piece of My Heart”

Best Country (new category)

Chris Stapleton — “Think I'm in Love with You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood — “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll — “Liar”

Lainey Wilson — “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney — “Am I Okay?”

Morgan Wallen — “Smile”

Best Album

Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Lady Gaga — Mayhem

Morgan Wallen — I'm the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet

The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Ariana Grande released her ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’ album on the heels of her success in Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’ adaptation
Ariana Grande released her ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’ album on the heels of her success in Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’ adaptation (Getty Images for MTV)

Bad Bunny — “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Damiano David — “FUNNY little STORIES”

Mac Miller — “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus — “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Burna Boy — “Higher”

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll — “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco — “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan — “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Lorde — “Man of the Year”

Miley Cyrus — “End of the World”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus — “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Best Editing

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

Best Choreography

Doechii — “Anxiety”

FKA twigs — “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”

Zara Larsson — “Pretty Ugly”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead”

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

Canadian pop singer Tate McRae is currently on her Miss Possessive Tour, in support of her third album release, ‘So Close to What’
Canadian pop singer Tate McRae is currently on her Miss Possessive Tour, in support of her third album release, ‘So Close to What’ (Getty Images for MTV)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

