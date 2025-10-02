Mariah Carey brushes off Eminem feud rumors: ‘I really don’t care’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey is over her rumored feud with Eminem.

In June, music producer Damion Young, who worked with Carey on her 1998 single “I Still Believe,” claimed that the Queen of Christmas and Eminem have an ongoing beef. According to Young, it dates back to 2002, when the rapper asked Carey, four years his senior, about playing his alcoholic mother in his semi-autobiographical drama 8 Mile.

“She did not like that s*** at all,” the producer said on an episode of the TFU Podcast. “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

During a Wednesday appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live talk show, Carey, 56, was asked if there was any truth to Young’s claims.

“From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don’t think that he actually… well, who knows who approached who,” the singer responded.

Mariah Carey brushed off rumored Eminem feud claims during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' ( Watch What Happens Live on YouTube/ Getty )

“Did that ignite the beef?” host Cohen asked.

“No. I mean, maybe,” Carey said. “It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care.”

The “Obsessed” singer, who last month released Here For It All, her first album in seven years, added: “Whatever he’s said then I’m that — fine. Not really, but that’s a rap lyric.”

Young previously explained on the podcast that he had introduced Eminem to Carey, who at the time had expressed interest in taking on a film role following the release of her single “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z.

“I go to Mariah, and I’m like, ‘Look, Eminem wants to meet you,’ and she’s like, ‘No,’” he recalled of his first attempt. However, when Young explained the discussion was about a film role, she allegedly asked for the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s number.

Young said he pleaded with Eminem not to speak with the singer, but that the meeting went ahead regardless. With all three parties on the call, Young said the rapper explained to Carey that he wanted her to play his mother, Stephanie. Carey was apparently offended by the request, and the role ultimately went to Kim Basinger.

8 Mile is based on Eminem’s early career as an aspiring rapper in Detroit. The film shows his character attempting to launch his hip-hop career through underground rap battles before finding success.

The film’s theme song “Lose Yourself” became Eminem’s first number one U.S. single and won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards.

Believing he had no chance of winning, Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony — only to become the first solo rapper ever to win the category.