Rapper Eminem is said to have wanted singer Mariah Carey to play his mother when he made his film debut in the semi-autobiographical 2002 drama 8 Mile.

The 52-year-old rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, who is only four years younger than Carey, took on the role of aspiring rapper B-Rabbit in the Curtis Hanson film and intended Carey to play his alcoholic mom Stephanie. The part was ultimately played by Kim Basinger.

Producer Damion Young, who worked with Carey on her 1998 single “I Still Believe”, said he introduced Eminem to the “Obsessed” singer, who at the time had expressed an interest in taking on a film role following the release of her single “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z.

Speaking on theTFU Podcast, Young admitted he felt like he was stuck in an impossible situation when he was asked to introduce Eminem to Carey in order to discuss the 8 Mile role.

“‘If I don’t say something and then it comes another route in the business or something, then I’m the bad guy,’” he explained.

“So I go to Mariah, and I’m like, ‘Look, Eminem wants to meet you,’ and she’s like, ‘No,’’ he recalled of his first attempt. However, when Young explained the discussion was about a film role, she allegedly asked for the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s number.

Young said he pleaded with Eminem not to speak with the singer, but that the meeting went ahead regardless. With all three parties on the call, Young said the rapper explained to Carey that he wanted her to play his mother: “She did not like that s*** at all,” the producer said. “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

Eminem reportedly wanted Mariah Carey to play his mother in ‘8 Mile’ despite their four year age gap ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted Carey and Eminem’s representatives for comment.

8 Mile is based on Eminem’s early career as an aspiring rapper in Detroit. The film shows his character attempting to launch his hip-hop career through underground rap battles before finding success.

The film’s theme song “Lose Yourself” became Eminem’s first number one US single and won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards.

Eminem, who became the first solo rapper ever to win a gong at the ceremony, didn’t attend the 2003 awards show as he thought there was no chance he’d ever receive the prize.

“I was blown back by the fact that I won,” he later told Vanity Fair. “I don’t even think I understood back then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember being kinda confused about why I was even up for one, because as a kid with the Oscars, it was like a vacuum.”

“I think I was just at home with my daughter,” Eminem said. “And I didn’t watch it, either.”