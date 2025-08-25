Maren Morris calls out fan for ‘grabbing her butt’ during meet-and-greet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country-pop star Maren Morris has claimed that a fan groped her at a meet-and-greet that took place ahead of her Dreamsicle tour show in Michigan.

The singer posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday (22 August), reminding her followers to be respectful of her personal space.

“Hi y’all. Tonight’s show was so fun, but someone grabbed my ass during [the] meet-and-greet before the show,” she said, according to Page Six.

“I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone, but please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things but please don’t override someone’s personal space. Love you.”

Morris, 35, also shared a behind-the-scenes vlog that showed her talking to fans ahead of the performance, along with photos from the gig itself.

She captioned the post: “Thank you for a beautiful garden venue, a perfect sunset and for selling the damn show out.

“We can’t wait to come back.”

Maren Morris claimed a fan groped her during a meet-and-greet ( Getty Images for Coachella )

Morris kicked off her tour on 30 May following the release of her latest album, Dreamsicle, earlier that month.

Speaking to The Cut, she said that the record was inspired by her split from ex-husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

“I’m not documenting what happened during the relationship,” she explained. “I’m documenting the grief, anger and sadness that follows, and the vulnerability of putting yourself back out there again… of reconnecting with your female friends and yourself.”

In June, she confirmed that she and Hurd, with whom she shares her five-year-old son, Hayes, were on amicable terms and that she had “moved past a lot of it”.

“I do think there is something with motherhood but also anything like divorce where it’s a failure of the promise and the plan that was made, initially,” she told the Dear Chelsea podcast.

“But it’s also like a success, and I don’t wanna sugarcoat it – it’s not fun to go through this, also in a public way, have friends and family you haven’t spoken to in years reaching out to you about something in TMZ that feels so private.

“But s*** happens, it’s part of the job, but I feel I’ve earned my stripes through that,” she said.

She added: “I think also because we’re over a year out now, my ex and I... we get along now and have moved past a lot of it. We’re neighbours, and I’m just so fortunate that we’ve put our son above each other’s s***, and it’s better for the two of us if we’re getting along, obviously, as well as co-parenting our son.

“We love each other so much still, and we have the highest respect, but also, there is that devastation that two people [who] love each other that much can’t make it work in the real world. It’s always going to be multi-faceted, but I think ultimately, we both knew it was probably going to be better this way, which is a success.”