Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Music legends and footballers attend Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral

Liam Gallagher and David Beckham attended the service for Gary "Mani" Mounfield at Manchester Cathedral

The bearer party carry the coffin decorated in the artwork Bye Bye, Badman painted by John Squire for the cover of the Stone Roses debut album, into the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield, who was known as Mani, at Manchester Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)
The bearer party carry the coffin decorated in the artwork Bye Bye, Badman painted by John Squire for the cover of the Stone Roses debut album, into the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield, who was known as Mani, at Manchester Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stone Roses singer Ian Brown hailed his bandmate Gary "Mani" Mounfield as "a brother to me" and a "beautiful human being" as he arrived for the bass player’s funeral.

Mounfield died last month at 63.

Manchester Cathedral hosted the service on Monday, attended by 90s music luminaries including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie, and Bez.

Liam Gallagher and his partner Debbie Gwyther arriving for the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield
Liam Gallagher and his partner Debbie Gwyther arriving for the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville also joined hundreds of mourners.

Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.

Flowers reading ‘Mani’ in the hearse as it arrives for the funeral service.
Flowers reading ‘Mani’ in the hearse as it arrives for the funeral service. (Danny Lawson/PA)

He went on to join Primal Scream.

Pausing briefly as he went into church, Brown said he was there to celebrate “what a beautiful human being that he was”.

Asked what Mounfield meant to him, the singer said: “Everything. He’s a brother to me.”

Mods on scooters escort the cortege to the funeral service
Mods on scooters escort the cortege to the funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in