Music legends and footballers attend Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral
Liam Gallagher and David Beckham attended the service for Gary "Mani" Mounfield at Manchester Cathedral
Stone Roses singer Ian Brown hailed his bandmate Gary "Mani" Mounfield as "a brother to me" and a "beautiful human being" as he arrived for the bass player’s funeral.
Mounfield died last month at 63.
Manchester Cathedral hosted the service on Monday, attended by 90s music luminaries including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie, and Bez.
Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville also joined hundreds of mourners.
Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.
Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.
He went on to join Primal Scream.
Pausing briefly as he went into church, Brown said he was there to celebrate “what a beautiful human being that he was”.
Asked what Mounfield meant to him, the singer said: “Everything. He’s a brother to me.”
Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks