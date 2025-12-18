Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

David Beckham teased for ‘embarrassing’ trait by wife Victoria

Victoria Beckham reveals husband David’s most ‘annoying’ trait
  • Victoria Beckham revealed her primary annoyance with her husband, Sir David Beckham.
  • She finds his habit of arriving early for every event to be "embarrassing".
  • During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Seth Cohen, she recounted an instance where they arrived at a party before the waiting staff.
  • Victoria agreed with Cohen's humorous suggestion that, given Sir David's knighthood, they should now arrive late to events.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in