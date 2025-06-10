Macklemore’s house invaded and nanny sprayed with bear mace, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macklemore’s home in Seattle was invaded this weekend, according to police reports.

A nanny looking after three children inside the house was sprayed with bear mace and assaulted by two suspects, who then made off with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, watches and shoes.

The Seattle Times reports that officers were dispatched to the home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police report referred to the homeowner as a “high-profile individual,” and rapper Macklemore has been identified through address records. The report did not say whether he was present in the home at the time.

The two male intruders allegedly entered the home through an unlocked patio door before spraying the nanny in the face with bear mace. One of the suspects helped her clean her eyes before asking: “Where are the jewels, b****?”

It’s unclear whether Macklemore was at home at the time of the break-in ( Getty )

The suspects then raided the house, filling bags with valuables including jewelry, watches and shoes. They further assaulted the nanny and stole her phone.

She eventually escaped by biting one of the men on the hand, fleeing through a bathroom and then running to several neighboring homes until she was allowed inside to call police.

The three children had all been put to sleep in their beds by the time of the incident and were all safely recovered by police officers.

The Independent has contacted Macklemore’s representatives for comment.

The home invasion resembles recent break-ins at the homes of high-profile athletes in the area, but police have not yet said whether they believe the crimes are related.

Last year, Macklemore made headlines when he unknowingly welcomed a fugitive on stage during his headlining performance at the Lovestream Festival in Slovakia.

The woman appeared to have forgotten she was wanted by police as she “boasted” about her concert appearance on social media. Her slip-up led to her eventual arrest.

In a Facebook post shared on the official Polícia Slovenskej Republiky page, authorities released a statement about the “curious situation.”

The translated statement read: “During the performance of one of the foreign interpreters, one of the audience was also selected to the stage, who sang with [Macklemore] and apparently enjoyed the joint performance with her idol.

“The woman immortalized this experience and boasted it on a social network, which did not escape the attention of an observant citizen, who at the same time follows the site of the MV SR. He recognized the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately.”