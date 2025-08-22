Mackenzie Ziegler scares fans after revealing she got tan lines ‘tattooed’ for new single
‘Dance Moms’ alum released her new single, ‘Tan Lines’
Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler has baffled fans after revealing she received tattooed tan lines to promote her new single, appropriately titled “Tan Lines.”
In a new TikTok video, the younger sister of fellow Dance Moms star-turned-actor Maddie Ziegler showed herself getting what appeared to be temporary tattoos outlining bikini straps on her upper body.
The clip, overlaid by her latest song, saw Ziegler, 21, collaborating with Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Christian as he placed white tape as a guide for where he would tattoo. It also showed the singer and actor holding up a black bathing suit top as a reference.
“Tattooing tan lines for my new single,” she wrote over the video.
Beneath the video, which has racked up over 10.6 million views, several fans expressed concern over whether the tattoos were permanent.
“Please tell me it’s not permanent,” one begged, with a second adding: “Please tell me you’re joking.”
“Kenzie girl, I’m scared for you,” a third said, while a fourth argued, “This can’t be real.”
Another noted: “You could have just self-tanned around it.”
“It’s foundation divas,” one assured, as another commended Ziegler for “committing to the song.”
Ziegler, who releases music under her nickname Kenzie, first rose to fame as a cast member on Lifetime’s reality dance show Dance Moms.
The nine-season series, which debuted in 2011, followed the notoriously demanding dance teacher Abby Lee Miller as she coached a group of young students through numerous dance competitions. The Ziegler sisters, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Frazier, and sisters Brooke and Paige Hyland, along with their mothers — Melissa Ziegler, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, and Holly Frazier — joined the series in its first season. Over time, the series saw other dancers come and go, including JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, and Asia Monet Ray.
Both Ziegler sisters stayed with the show until the season six finale, leaving so they could pursue other career opportunities. Maddie, 21, who had appeared in several of pop star Sia’s music videos before departing Dance Moms, continued to feature in a number of the Australian singer-songwriter’s other videos. She went on to star in the “Chandelier” hitmaker’s 2021 directorial debut, Music, and has since starred in the 2024 Aubrey Plaza-led indie My Old Ass.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie has starred in the YouTube series Total Eclipse and the forthcoming comedy-drama She Dances, alongside Ethan Hawke.
In 2018, she released her debut album, Phases, followed by 2024’s biting my tongue. She dropped her newest single, “Tan Lines,” on Friday.
