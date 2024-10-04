Rapper Lucas Coly cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lucas Coly’s cause of death has been confirmed the day after the 27-year-old French-American rapper was found dead in Las Vegas.

The news was confirmed by his manager on Thursday (3 October). The musician was famous for his viral single, “I Just Wanna”, released in 2016.

On Friday (October 4), the Clark County Coroner’s Office and Medical Examiner confirmed to The Independent that Coly died by suicide.

News of his death came hours after Coly cryptically posted the words, “I love yall,” on his Instagram Story.

His agency, I Discover Stars, wrote on Instagram, “I’m going to be in mourning... My brother is gone. Don’t wait until someone dies to give them their flowers.”

In another statement which has since been deleted, Coly’s manager said there is “a hole in my heart right now.”

According to Us Weekly, he wrote, “Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone.”

His fellow Vine star Demetrius Harmon posted two pictures of him and Coly on Instagram, writing, “Rest up my boy.”

Coly was also known for dating social media influencer Amber H. On Thursday, Amber Amber posted a picture of a phone turned off with the caption: “This made me feel a lot better! Amen.

“Y'all don't know the half !!!!!!!!!!!! LEAVE ME ALONE !!!!!” she added. “Let him rest.”

Coley was born in France and moved to the US when he was eight years old. He made his start on Vine, where he shared his music. In an interview shortly after he found fame in 2017, he told DJ Small Eyez, “I’m looking forward to making more music with French in it. I feel like that’ll expand. I got French fans, I got fans—of course—in other countries, so I got to come home now.”

He added, “I didn’t really do good in school, so that’s really my main struggle,” he recalled, explaining how he “barely” graduated. “I just want to rap. If it’s not music or not making music, I want to do nothing.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you