Lucas Coly death: French-American rapper dies, aged 27

French-American rapper Lucas Coly has died aged 27.

The news was confirmed by his manager on Thursday (3 October). The musician was famous for his viral single, “I Just Wanna”, released in 2016.

A Instagram story post by his agency, I Discover Stars, read, “I’m going to be in mourning... My brother is gone. Don’t wait until someone dies to give them their flowers.”

In another statement which has since been deleted, Coly’s manager said there is “a hole in my heart right now.”

According to Us Weekly, he wrote, “Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their grief as they mourned the loss of the rapper at such a young age.

“Absolute Tragedy,” wrote one person. “Such a young soul at 27... all the talent and drive... whole life ahead of him.. gone.. but never forgotten.. rest in power King Lucas.”

open image in gallery Coly died aged 27 ( Instagram/IAmLucasColy )

Another added, “I’m crying all the way from London. The way his music connected with my soul is unexplainable. I can’t believe this has happened”.

Comments suggest one of the rappers last Instagram story posts read, “I love y’all”, prompting concerns. His last Instagram post on his main feed showed the rapper dressed in a red tracksuit.

His agency released a short track, called “Just Pray” which they dedicated to the rapper.

“May God give you the peace you deserve. Rest easy my brother. Love,” wrote another person.

Coley was born in France and moved to the US when he was eight years old. He made his start on Vine, where he shared his music. In an interview shortly after he found fame in 2017, he told DJ Small Eyez, “I’m looking forward to making more music with French in it. I feel like that’ll expand. I got French fans, I got fans—of course—in other countries, so I got to come home now.”

He added, “I didn’t really do good in school, so that’s really my main struggle,” he recalled, explaining how he “barely” graduated. “I just want to rap. If it’s not music or not making music, I want to do nothing.”