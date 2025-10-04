Lola Young takes legal action against ‘Messy’ producer
Pop star’s representatives say they will ‘not allow [her] reputation and integrity to be called into question’
British pop singer Lola Young has taken legal action against one of the producers behind her hit single “Messy”.
The star has apparently filed an intellectual property claim against Carter Lang following his claim for writing credits on four of her songs, something she “strongly refutes”.
The BBC reports that the case was filed in London on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing on Wednesday (1 October), the day after the 24-year-old cancelled all of her upcoming shows following an on-stage collapse in New York.
A statement from her lawyers said: “It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.
“Carter’s claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question – particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.”
The statement continued: “Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate.
“This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”
The four songs involved in the dispute have not been named.
Lang, who has collaborated with big names including Post Malone and Justin Bieber, has not spoken publicly about the suit.
He is one of four producers credited on “Messy” and worked with Young on a number of other tracks.
Young broke through to mainstream success with “Messy”, which became a viral hit at the end of last year. It spent four weeks at the top of the UK singles chart and, so far, is the second most-streamed song of 2025.
Earlier this week, she announced the cancellation of all upcoming shows and told fans that she was “going away for a while”.
The “Spiders” star caused alarm among fans in attendance at All Things Go festival in New York when she collapsed onstage during a performance of her song “Conceited”. She was helped offstage by members of her team and later posted to social media that she was “OK”.
Her second album, I’m Only F***ing Myself, was released last month to positive reviews from critics, peaking at No 3 on the UK albums chart and No 68 on the US Billboard 200.
