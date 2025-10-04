Lola Young takes legal action against ‘Messy’ producer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British pop singer Lola Young has taken legal action against one of the producers behind her hit single “Messy”.

The star has apparently filed an intellectual property claim against Carter Lang following his claim for writing credits on four of her songs, something she “strongly refutes”.

The BBC reports that the case was filed in London on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing on Wednesday (1 October), the day after the 24-year-old cancelled all of her upcoming shows following an on-stage collapse in New York.

A statement from her lawyers said: “It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.

“Carter’s claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question – particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.”

The statement continued: “Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate.

“This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”

Lola Young is reportedly suing one of the producers of her hit song 'Messy' ( Getty Images for MTV )

The four songs involved in the dispute have not been named.

Lang, who has collaborated with big names including Post Malone and Justin Bieber, has not spoken publicly about the suit.

He is one of four producers credited on “Messy” and worked with Young on a number of other tracks.

Young broke through to mainstream success with “Messy”, which became a viral hit at the end of last year. It spent four weeks at the top of the UK singles chart and, so far, is the second most-streamed song of 2025.

Earlier this week, she announced the cancellation of all upcoming shows and told fans that she was “going away for a while”.

The “Spiders” star caused alarm among fans in attendance at All Things Go festival in New York when she collapsed onstage during a performance of her song “Conceited”. She was helped offstage by members of her team and later posted to social media that she was “OK”.

Her second album, I’m Only F***ing Myself, was released last month to positive reviews from critics, peaking at No 3 on the UK albums chart and No 68 on the US Billboard 200.