Lola Young announces first comeback gig since tour cancellation

Singer Lola Young has announced her return to the stage with a headline show at The London Palladium, marking her first major performance since cancelling a string of tour dates last year following an on-stage collapse.

The news comes shortly after her Grammy win for best pop solo performance.

Young, who recently performed her hit song “Messy” at the Grammys, revealed on Instagram that she is "planning a small intimate show" for 4 March.

This highly anticipated return follows a challenging period for the 25-year-old, who collapsed during a concert in the US last September, subsequently announcing she would be "going away for a while".

Young wrote: "I’m going to be playing my first headline show in a while. Performing live is everything to me, and asking you, my fans, to show up for me after cancelling my tour is something I don’t take for granted."

She added: "I’m aware that with this being a one-off show, that I can’t accommodate tickets for everyone who bought them previously. I can only hope that in time when I’m able to play bigger shows, that you’ll still be willing."

Fans interested in tickets were directed to a website link in her bio. Young concluded her message with heartfelt thanks: "Thank you all so much for believing in me, and giving me this time and space. Love you all. Lola X."

Her Grammy win for “Messy” on Sunday marked a significant achievement. However, her return to the stage follows the widely circulated videos of her swaying and falling backwards during her set at the All Things Go music festival in New York. The incident led to the cancellation of her subsequent performance in Washington DC and her planned October tour dates across England and Scotland.

Young, known for her openness about mental health issues, was also nominated for the best new artist award at the Grammys, though it went to fellow British artist Olivia Dean. Both Young and Dean are leading the nominations at the upcoming Brit Awards, each securing five nods. Young's nominations include best pop act, artist of the year, breakthrough act, best alternative and rock act, and best song for “Messy”.

In a December Instagram post, the London-born singer had indicated a "gradual" return to performing and "pursuing" her dreams in 2026, making this March show an earlier comeback than previously suggested.