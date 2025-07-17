Evita at the London Palladium is this summer’s must-see musical event

There are West End revivals, and then there’s Evita at the London Palladium. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's operatic musical returns in a fresh new staging from acclaimed director Jamie Lloyd, with West Side Story woman-of-the-moment Rachel Zegler making her hotly anticipated London stage debut as Eva Perón.

This isn't your average rehash of a classic. Publications aplenty have hailed it “a total triumph” “thrilling” and – in our own review at The Independent – “a gorgeous sensory overload.” And the five-star reviews keep pouring in. With its bold staging, standout performances and a stripped-back set that puts the spotlight firmly on the story, this Evita is drawing crowds from across the globe. If you’re heading to the capital this summer, it’s certainly earned a spot at the top of your to-do list.

Rising star Rachel Zegler shines in role of a lifetime

( Evita/LW Theatres )

For fans of musical theatre and film alike, Rachel Zegler needs little introduction. Earlier this year, Rachel Zegler wowed audiences with her powerhouse vocals in Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, while her role as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes earned rave reviews from social media #BookTok users.

As Evita’s Eva Perón – the First Lady of Argentina who rose from obscurity to global fame – the 24-year-old brings a fierce energy and emotional depth that’s utterly compelling. In a striking moment, a cameraman follows her outside the theatre as she sings “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” breaking the fourth wall and serenading Argyll Street passersby. Meanwhile, theatre-goers watch her performance in real time via a screen, captivated by the intimacy and immediacy of the scene. Her powerful delivery of this iconic song, plus others like “Buenos Aires” undoubtedly justifies the ticket price.

Jamie Lloyd electrifies a 1978 classic

( Evita/LW Theatres )

Jamie Lloyd’s direction is a memorable and inventive take on Evita. Unlike the original production, known for its sweeping wheeled staircase and dramatic metalwork, this revival pares back the staging to hone in on the storytelling. Still, echoes of the past remain. Notably, the iconic video screen from the original show continues to play a central role, bridging tradition with modernity.

Lloyd’s recent work on Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver and Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger (another of Webber’s classics) showcases his flair for reinvention – and that instinct is on full display in Evita’s 2025 iteration. The cast performances brim (in the best way) with urgency, while the choreography favours sharp, character-driven movement over grandeur. Whether you’re encountering the show for the first time or returning to a familiar favourite, this reworking offers a resonant new lens through which to experience Rice and Webber’s theatrical milestone.

Recommended Rachel Zegler is enthralling as Evita in this gorgeous sensory overload of a show

The clock ticks on Lloyd’s limited run

( Evita/LW Theatres )

The London Palladium has long been home to sell-out productions (The Sound of Music, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang etc.), and this staging of Evita is already one of its most talked-about. But time is short: this show won’t go on (pun intended) past 6 September. That means just a few months remain to see what’s quickly becoming the highlight of the summer theatre season.

Last call for Evita

( Evita/LW Theatres )

