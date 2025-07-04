LL Cool J refuses to perform at Philadelphia’s 4th of July concert until workers’ strike ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LL Cool J is standing in solidarity with striking Philadelphia municipal workers, refusing to “cross a picket line” to perform at the city’s Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert.

The 57-year-old rapper was scheduled to headline the annual holiday event on Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday evening, but has pulled out due to the ongoing strike led by AFSCME District Council 33, the largest of four major unions representing city workers.

“Yo, so, I understand there’s a lot going on in Philadelphia right now, and I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans, especially Philadelphia, y’all mean too much to me,” LL Cool J said in an Instagram video posted Thursday.

“But there’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I’m not doing that, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been coming to Philly my whole life, you know?” he added.

“I have respect for the city, you know what I’m saying? Of course, I hope, I hope, I hope that the mayor and the city can make a deal, I hope it works out.”

LL Cool J pulled out of Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert due to the ongoing sanitation workers' strike ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

The “Mama Said Knock You Out” artist clarified that he’s not completely ditching the event.

“I’m still going to come to Philly in case it works out,” he said. “I’m going to be in town, y’all. I’m just letting you know, I’m not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting. That’s it, so I love y’all. I’m on my way to Philly. Peace and love.”

Thousands of Philadelphia city workers are currently on strike to demand better pay. The strike, which began Tuesday, has stretched nearly a week after the latest talks between the city and leaders of District Council 33 ended late Wednesday without a deal.

No new talks were scheduled for Thursday; however, both sides remain willing to continue negotiations.

Leaders of District Council 33, which represents a majority of the city’s blue-collar workers, including trash collectors, security guards, and street maintenance employees, have said that while economic matters remain the major issue, there are also “a lot of work rule situations that we still have not worked through.” The union is also seeking some flexibility on the city residency requirement for workers.

Friday’s Fourth of July concert was originally supposed to open with performances from Grammy-nominated pop and R&B star JoJo and Latin trap sensation Alvaro Diaz.

LL Cool J was then expected to close out the show alongside DJ Z-Trip and Philadelphia’s own Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan before the start of the city’s annual fireworks display.