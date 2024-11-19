‘I’m really not happy’: Lily Allen rebukes Miquita Oliver for podcast remark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lily Allen dealt Miquita Oliver a strongly worded objection after believing she was being characterised as “cold”.

The longtime friends co-host their hit podcast, Miss Me?, together on Mondays and Thursdays, delving into a different topic for each episode.

In the latest episode, which delved into the subject of pleasure, the duo took a question from a listener about the “simple pleasures” that bring them joy: “Things that maybe other people don’t enjoy, that you like.”

Praising the fan’s Irish accent, Oliver, 40, said the question meant “a lot to me… because I’m a bit more open… that hits my heart in a different way.”

“Can you f*** off, actually? Seriously,” Allen, 39, interjected, sounding irked. “No, I’m really not happy at being characterised as this cold old witch.”

“No, I don’t think you’re cold, Lil,” Oliver said, laughing. “I’m just saying-”

open image in gallery Lily Allen scolded her friend Miquita Oliver for a comment on their podcast, Miss Me? ( Getty )

“You’re more warm,” the pop star, actor and author finished sarcastically. “You’re f***ing insane, I’m just gonna tell you that for free,” Allen told the TV presenter.

Allen got her own back, however, as she ratted out Oliver for her guilty pleasure: having a lie-in when her dog Zeddy needed a walk.

“You bitch,” Oliver told her, laughing. “You f***ing bitch. I told you in confidence, Zeddy gave me a lie-in on Saturday, and it felt good but I was like, ‘I’m such a piece of s***’.”

“Prepare for Peta to come for you now, bitch,” Allen told her, referring to the controversy that erupted earlier this year after she revealed she had given her own puppy back up for adoption.

The episode proved to be a particularly fiery one, as the “Smile” singer also scolded Oliver for forgetting to answer their listeners’ questions, and for being a supposed “people pleaser” during a magazine shoot.

Last month, Allen and Oliver opened up about why they used to be jealous of one another when they were teenagers.

I will always be jealous of Miquita’s legs, that’s not going anywhere,” Allen joked, before continuing: “To be quite frank, I’ve always been jealous of Miquita. You always had this sort of energy around you and your family that I was very jealous of...

“It all seemed very vibrant and full, and it was something that I didn’t have in my home when I was a kid, and so I always felt left out and a little bit [jealous].”

open image in gallery Miquita Oliver and Lily Allen host the BBC Sounds podcast, Miss Me? ( BBC Sounds )

Meanwhile, Oliver admitted she had coveted Allen’s life when they were younger: “All I wanted was your house and your mum and to have siblings and to live in Islington.”

She added: “I think it gave us this slightly competitive edge in our friendship.”

The latest episode of Miss Me?/Listen Bitch is available now on BBC Sounds, as well as streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.