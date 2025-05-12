Lil Wayne accused of abuse and dumping girlfriend via text on Mother’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lil Wayne’s on-and-off girlfriend Denise Bidot has accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse in a new Instagram video.

Bidot, 38, initially posted a message Sunday on her Instagram Story.

“Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical,” she wrote. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

She then shared a two-part follow-up video explaining her cryptic message.

“Yeah this is actually a fact. Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she said. Bidot said she’s recovering from a “mommy makeover” and “can’t lift boxes” as she’s only five weeks post-op, but said Wayne had “his assistants coming to help kick us out today.”

The model — slated to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine for the first time this year — also said she was dumped by the rapper via text message.

“If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” Bidot continued. “I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the world.”

“It’s not just the emotional abuse,” she continued in a second video after claiming the rapper uprooted her from her life in New York City. “Like this man has actually laid a f***ing hand on me.”

“And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake,” she said of the alleged physical abuse. Bidot then claimed to know “other women he’s put his hands on.”

The Independent has contacted Wayne’s representatives for comment.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, has not posted on Instagram since April 30.

The rapper and Bidot have reportedly been on-and-off since June 2020.

The couple reportedly broke up for a period of time over his support of President Donald Trump during the 2020 election, but later reconciled.

In July 2021, Wayne shut down rumors that he and Bidot got married during an Instagram Live video with Nicki Minaj.

“I did not get married,” Wayne said at the time.