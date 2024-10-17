Watch live: Fans light candles outside Liam Payne hotel after One Direction star dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This live feed shows a crowd gathering outside a hotel in Buenos Aires on Thursday, 17 October after Liam Payne died at the age of 31.

The former One Direction star passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentinian capital.

Authorities say they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2008 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue and Louis Walsh.

Payne was then grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik into One Direction .

The group became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne shares a son, born in 2017, with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole.