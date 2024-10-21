Liam Payne’s former partner shares one thing he was ‘most proud of’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Dancer and model Danielle Peazer, who dated One Direction star Liam Payne for two years until 2013, has shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer who died last week, aged 31.

Peazer remained on friendly terms with the singer, whom she met on ITV reality contest The X Factor in 2010, and revealed in her statement the one thing she believed he was “most proud of”.

Writing on Instagram on Sunday, she urged her followers to see Payne not just as “a world-famous musician for the last decade” but also “someone’s son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle”.

“His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father,” Peazer said. “The thought that there is now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair.

“To Liam’s son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to.”

Payne shared Bear with Girls Aloud star and X Factor judge Cheryl, whom he dated between 2016 to 2018.

Peazer said that, while her and Payne’s relationship might have ended in 2013, they knew they would share “some sort of connection forever”.

“It took a little longer for you to figure out the person you wanted to be in order to be your happiest, but whilst most of us have our teens and twenties to learn about ourselves, you spent those years giving more to the world than you ever needed to,” she said, addressing Payne.

“I wish you knew that you were always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others.”

She also wrote that in the more than a decade in which they knew each other, he knew “how I felt” and she often “hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we’re all facing the reality of living a life without your presence.”

“Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart,” she concluded.

“Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with (partner) Sonny (Jay) and (daughter) Mia is something I’ll cherish forever.

“I’m sorry your story didn’t end differently, and I’m sorry you didn’t ever get to share more of your magic with the world. Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle x.”

Peazer shares a daughter, Mia, with her partner Sonny Jay, a presenter for Capital Radio and 2021 Dancing on Ice champion.

A preliminary autopsy indicated that Payne suffered “internal and external” hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Follow the latest updates on Payne here.