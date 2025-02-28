Liam Gallagher hits out at ‘fake news’ of Noel reunion at lavish London hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher were reported to have met up for a rare evening together ahead of their hugely anticipated tour, however, The Independent understands that this was one Oasis reunion that did not take place.

The two brothers, who had been estranged for years before announcing they would perform together for a series of stadium shows this summer, were reportedly spotted hanging out at Nobu Hotel Portman Square near Hyde Park in London on Tuesday (25 February).

The small gathering apparently also included Liam’s sons, Lennon, 25, and Gene, 23, both of whom have been credited with encouraging their dad to take part in the reunion.

A source told The Sun that the brothers are supposedly on “much better terms now” and are excited to kick off the tour.

They apparently spent around an hour chatting in a private room, accompanied by Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, before leaving separately.

The Independent has contacted Liam and Noel’s representatives for comment.

A source told The Independent that Noel was not in attendance, and that the group, in fact, comprised Liam, his sons Lennon and Gene, and his partner Debbie Gwyther.

Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform together again this summer ( PA Wire )

Liam, 52, also rejected the reports on X/Twitter as he replied to a number of fans asking whether he had met up with his brother.

“Is it true that you spoke for one hour with Noel in a hotel in London the other day?” one follower asked on Friday (28 February).

“FAKE NEWS,” Liam replied.

“How come no one has papped you and Noel together yet,” another fan asked. “Are you going out in disguise?”

“Coz it didn’t happen FAKE NEWS,” Liam wrote in response.

The day before, when another fan asked, “Did you meet Noel in London?” the musician seemed sarcastic in his response, writing: “I did it was lovely we had a lovely chat and a cuddle.”

The rock and roll star managed to wind fans up again earlier this week when he told one follower that Oasis would play for “just under 59 mins 59 secs” at their reunion shows, after they asked about a rumour that the gigs would last “only one hour”.

Asked to debunk media reports on his comment, he stated the obvious to another fan: “We’re [obviously] gonna play longer than 59 minutes and 59 secs you mad heads but how long we don’t know just yet ask a silly question and you’ll get a silly answer.”

Last month, he offered an enthusiastic response to Bring Me the Horizon’s cover of Oasis’s signature hit, “Wonderwall”, which the Sheffield rock/metal band reimagined with their own sound.