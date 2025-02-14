Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has responded to fans asking how he feels about Oasis’s latest nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Manchester-formed rock band are among the 2025 nominees, a list that also includes Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Mariah Carey, New Order and the late Joe Cocker.

Speaking to his followers on X, Gallagher first declared that the Rock Hall of Fame was for “w***ers” after the announcement on 12 February.

However, he offered a typically tongue-in-cheek response to a fan who asked what he’d do if Oasis were inducted: “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.”

Gallagher had a similar view when Oasis were also nominated last year, announcing on X/Twitter: “F*** the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame it’s full of BUMBACLARTS LG.”

He doubled down in an interview later that year, telling the Sunday Times: “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I do want to say, ‘Do me a favour and f*** off.”

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed,” he continued. “Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.”

Oasis are heading out on tour this summer, for the first time since 2009 ( Getty Images )

Oasis ultimately didn’t make the final selection process last year. However, they might be in with a better chance in 2025, given their forthcoming and hugely anticipated reunion tour, which is set to kick off in July.

Winners for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are chosen by a panel of 1,200 musicians, historians and music industry professionals, with fans also offered the chance to vote for their favourites online.

Gallagher still seemed ambivalent on Friday (14 February), as he seemed to suggest he believed the recognition from his fans was enough.

“Ye deserve to be recognised though?” one fan wrote, questioning his attitude. “Or what’s the beef with it?”

“We’ve already been recognised by the people [who mean] more to me than any award,” the “Cigarettes and Alcohol” singer responded.

Earlier this week, he offered a less sympathetic view towards gutted fans who discovered their tickets to the Oasis reunion had been cancelled, apparently because Ticketmaster had mistaken them for bots.

The latest headache came months after fans sat in virtual queues for up to eight hours to secure tickets for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour – paying hundreds or even thousands of pounds to see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together onstage for the first time since 2009.

Ticketmaster has advised anyone affected by cancellations to consult the “Oasis Refunds FAQ” page on its website: “For ticket purchases who believe they have had tickets refunded in error, refer to the email sent by the relevant agent when informed,” a spokesperson said.

Gallagher appeared to be fed up of being grilled by fans on Monday (10 February), telling them: ‘I don’t make the rules [we’re] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get [off] my case.”

The Oasis reunion tour is scheduled to begin on 4 July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.