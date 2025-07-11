Liam Gallagher to make Manchester tram announcements as part of reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis star Liam Gallagher will be making the stop announcements on Manchester tram services to mark the band’s hometown performances on their reunion tour.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Mancunian singer will be announcing four different stops on the Bee Network, including Heaton Park, where the band are set to play five shows, starting Friday (11 July), as part of their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour.

Fans using the services will be able to hear Liam using his infamous drawl to say: “The next stop is Heaton Parrrk.”

As passengers prepare to alight, the star will add: “Off you go.”

The news comes as Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) prepare travel arrangements for the five different concert dates.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: "We’ve not got long to wait now until our city-region hosts the most eagerly awaited homecoming of all time and the excitement is already building here in Greater Manchester.

"It’s brilliant that Liam is lending his legendary vocals to the Bee Network once again and I’d urge everyone to listen out for them when getting off the tram at Heaton Park for the gigs.”

"We want everyone who’s going to have the time of their lives and I’d just like to remind everyone that the best way to get to Heaton Park and back is to take advantage of the public transport options available, as backed by the band themselves."

Fans have been encouraged to use public transport to get the the band’s performances at Heaton Park ( El Pollock/Creative Commons )

But this is not the first time the Manchester legend has voiced the announcements on the Bee Network.

In 2023, Liam was involved in voicing the “next stop” announcements on the Ashton line in support of the festival Beyond the Music.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Today, gates at Heaton Park are expected to open at 3pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft as the support acts, starting from 6pm. Oasis are due on stage at 8:15pm for a 10:30pm curfew.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam.

The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel's side project The High Flying Birds.

The dates for the Manchester’s gigs are as follows:

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Friday 11 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 12 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Wednesday 16 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 19 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Sunday 20 July

Fabs can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.