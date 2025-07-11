Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis will kickstart the Manchester legs of their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour later today (11 July).

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform for five nights at Heaton Park, in their hometown of Manchester, after two successful shows in Cardiff last week.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, starting in Cardiff on 4 July, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

Gates at Heaton Park are expected to open at 3pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft as the support acts, starting from 6pm. Oasis are due on stage at 8:15pm for a 10:30pm curfew.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam.

The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel's side project The High Flying Birds.

The dates for the Manchester’s gigs are as follows:

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Friday 11 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 12 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Wednesday 16 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 19 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Sunday 20 July

Setlist:

The band’s set may follows the same structure as in Cardiff, starting with “Hello”, “Acquiesce”, “Morning Glory” and “Some Might Say”, followed by “Little By Little”, “Half The World Away”, ‘Slide Away”, “Live Forever” and more.

The final setlist is likely to consist of “Rock and Roll Star”, “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.

open image in gallery Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform during the first night of the Oasis reunion tour ( Getty )

The full setlist on both nights at Cardiff was as follows:

“Hello”

”Acquiesce”

“Morning Glory”

“Some Might Say”

“Bring It on Down”

“Fade Away”

“Supersonic”

“Roll With It”

“Talk Tonight”

“Half the World Away”

“Little by Little”

“D’You Know What I Mean?”

“Stand by Me”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Slide Away”

“Whatever”

“Live Forever”

“Rock 'N' Roll Star”

Encore

“The Masterplan”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”

“Wonderwall”

“Champagne Supernova”

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher, left, holds the hand aloft of Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis as they perform during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025 ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

How to still get tickets:

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues on Ticketmaster and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage when fans tried to purchase tickets, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

While the tour has completely sold out, Oasis did announce in June that “a very limited number of additional tickets” after the layout of the shows are perfected.

Prior to their Cardiff shows, the band told hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes.

Elsewhere, fans can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.

Viagogo: The cheapest tickets on Viagogo, at the time of writing, are:

Friday 11 July - £556

Saturday 12 July - £575

Wednesday 16 July - £459

Saturday 19 July - £500

Sunday 20 July - £498

Vividseats: The cheapest tickets on Vividseats, at the time of writing, are:

Friday 11 July - £526

Saturday 12 July - £589

Wednesday 16 July - £471

Saturday 19 July - £549

Sunday 20 July - £518

Stubhub: The cheapest tickets on Stubhub, at the time of writing, are:

Friday 11 July - £620

Saturday 12 July - £620

Wednesday 16 July - £521

Saturday 19 July - £594

Sunday 20 July - £551

Twickets: The cheapest tickets on Twickets, at the time of writing, are:

Friday 11 July - £460

Saturday 12 July - £381.58

Wednesday 16 July - No tickets available.

Saturday 19 July - No tickets available.

Sunday 20 July - No tickets available.

Tickets are labelled as low availability on the site.

See Tickets: The cheapest tickets on See Tickets, at the time of writing, are:

Friday 11 July - £620

Saturday 12 July - £620

Wednesday 16 July - £521

Saturday 19 July - £594

Sunday 20 July - £551

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will be playing five concerts in Manchester as part of the Oasis reunion tour ( PA Media )

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.