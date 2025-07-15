Lewis Capaldi feared he’d made a ‘terrible’ decision before Glastonbury comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Capaldi has shared his thoughts on his emotional Glastonbury comeback last month, telling Jimmy Fallon that it was “terrifying”.

The Scottish singer-songwriter made a triumphant return to the Pyramid Stage last month, two years after having to abandon his festival set midway through after being struggling by tics, a symptom of Tourette syndrome.

The Glaswegian played a short surprise set on 27 June, telling fans it was “so good to be back”, and added that if he said anymore, he’ll “probably start crying”. Referencing his 2023 performance, the singer said he wanted to “come and finish what I couldn’t the first time round on this stage”.

Capaldi has now opened up about his return to Worthy Farm, revealing that he feared he had made the wrong decision.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 28-year-old said: “In the lead up to it, I thought it was horrific, that I’d made a terrible decision. And then I went out and it was beautiful and it went exactly as I would have hoped. It was probably the best day of my life.”

Capaldi jokingly added: “I assume, when I have a child, I might think ‘Glastonbury was probably better’.”

Lewis Capaldi made an emotional return to Glastonbury in June (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Shortly after his return to Glastonbury, Capaldi announced that he is embarking on a tour of the UK and Ireland, which starts on 7 September at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

On social media, Capaldi wrote: “About time I got back to work… Hope to see you out there.” He added that the gigs “will be my only shows in the UK, Ireland or Europe this year”.

The tour, which ends in Dublin on 30 September, has already sold out.

In another post on Instagram, Capaldi added: “Honestly didn’t expect this at all… genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long, so to be seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time. There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon. means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning.”