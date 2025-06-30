Lewis Capaldi announces comeback tour following emotional Glastonbury return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced a new UK and Ireland arena tour following his emotional return to Glastonbury on Friday (27 June).

His return to Worthy Farm arrived two years after the 28-year-old struggled to finish his set on the Pyramid Stage after being overcome by his Tourette’s syndrome.

During his latest appearance, the musician told his fans it was “so good to be back”, and added that if he said anymore, he’ll “probably start crying”.

Referencing his 2023 performance, the singer said he wanted to “come and finish what I couldn’t the first time round on this stage”.

Capaldi then played a short 30-minute set, which included hits “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go”, as well as his new song “Survive”.

After his triumphant comeback, Capaldi announced that he is embarking on a forthcoming tour of the UK, which starts on 7 September at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Lewis Capaldi made an emotional comeback at Glastonbury on Friday (27 June) ( Invision/AP )

On social media, Capaldi wrote: “About time I got back to work… Hope to see you out there.”

Capaldi added that the gigs “will be my only shows in the UK, Ireland or Europe this year”.

He then announced that the pre-sale for the tickets will begin at 9am on 8 July. Fans can register for early tickets using this link.

The tour dates are as follows:

Sheffield, Utilita Arena - 7 September

Aberdeen, P&J Live - 11 September

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - 13 September

London, The 02 - 17 & 18 September

Manchester, Co-Op Live - 20 September

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - 23 September

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - 26 September

Cardiff, Utilita Arena - 27 September

Dublin, 3Arena - 29 September

Capaldi, who has sold millions of records and won multiple awards in recent years, has also been open about the imposter syndrome he suffers, saying in April 2023 “it’s a very real possibility” he “will have to” quit the music industry.

In January 2024, he shared an update on his health and his career, stating that he has been “working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues”. He also celebrated the start of 2024 by releasing an extended version of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, featuring five new songs.

In an Instagram post shared on New Year’s Eve 2023, the Scottish star said he is “really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June”. However, Capaldi will “continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself”.

He wrote: “I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100 per cent before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything! These songs mean the world to me and I’d be gutted if I’d not been able to share them.

“Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon!”