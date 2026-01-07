Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken of how she had to navigate issues of trust and “betrayal” in her relationship with husband Andre Gray.

The British pop singer and former Little Mix member opened up ahead of the release of her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To. She is releasing the record as an independent artist after leaving her label, Warner, last year.

Appearing on Paloma Faith’s Mad Sad Bad podcast, Pinnock spoke of how footballer Gray went to therapy after realising he was being “selfish” in moving abroad to play for Greek club Aris Thessaloniki in 2022.

“I went through a bit of a weird time with my husband, actually… that sort of not being totally honest and losing trust and that kind of betrayal,” she said.

“I think [heartbreak] is wild, like it’s awful and especially someone that you’re so madly in love with and think that they are as well, and that they can hurt you, I think is crazy.”

Pinnock said that things actually improved after Gray went to work abroad and had “more time to himself” to look inwards and realise “everything he was doing… it’s not how you make a relationship work. It’s selfish.”

Pinnock and Gray, both 34, were married in June 2023, after the birth of their twins in August 2021.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock with her husband, Andre Gray, in 2021 ( Getty Images )

She previously spoke about the issues she and Gray faced in the early stages of their relationship in a TikTok she shared in 2024.

“I learnt the power of forgiveness,” Pinnock said at the time. “I’m still with the person who broke my heart and he went out of his way to change for me.

“I think if you can actually get to the other side and make it through it, it makes it all worthwhile.”

She continued: “Some people might say, oh well why are you still with them? Or why are you still giving them another chance? I guess that can be seen as a weakness and not putting yourself first, but I think only you know what is truly right for you.”

The issues she went through with Gray inspired her 2024 debut solo EP, No Hard Feelings.

Pinnock echoed her earlier sentiment about change in her conversation with Faith, stating that if someone isn’t willing to change for you, “forget it”.

“They have to do the work and they have to turn it around because again it’s not you, it’s not on you,” she said.

The full episode of Mad Sad Bad with Pinnock is out now. No Hard Feelings is scheduled for release on 20 February.