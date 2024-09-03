Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Renowned concert pianist Lang Lang has unveiled a new mental health initiative for children and young people that aims to highlight the connection between music and mental wellbeing.

The Chinese musician, 42, has been heavily involved in supporting youth music opportunities through his Lang Lang Foundation, including a scheme to set up state-of-the-art “piano labs” in state schools around the UK.

The Lang Lang Foundation has now teamed up with leading children’s mental health charity Place2Be for Youth Mental Health Day on 19 September, and is inviting musicians and creatives to share the song that either calms them down, uplifts them, or helps them feel more connected with the world around them.

Each song will then be added to a playlist with the relevant theme and shared publicly, in the hope that it draws attention to the link between music and mental wellbeing.

“Having witnessed the growth of the Lang Lang Foundation in both China and the US over the years, I am now thrilled to see its wonderful developments in the UK,” Lang Lang told The Independent.

“Implementing our education program in UK schools is a remarkable achievement, and our new initiatives in areas such as child bereavement, hospice care, and children’s mental health mark the beginning of something very special. We have very ambitious goals and I very much look forward to expanding our impact here.”

Lang Lang has announced a new initiative to support children’s mental health through music ( Lang Lang Foundation )

A shocking investigation published in August revealed that the number of children being referred to NHS mental health services in England for anxiety had hit the highest level ever recorded.

The number of referrals for anxiety has doubled since the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, The Guardian found, with 98,953 referrals made in 2019-20.

In 2023-24, there were 204,526 referrals of children made to mental health services, with anxiety cited as the primary cause.

Anxiety was cited as the primary cause for children being referred to mental health services ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Place2Be spokesperson Adele New said: “It has been such an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with the Lang Lang International Music Foundation on the Wellbeing Playlist project.

“Using creativity and art to support children’s mental health is at the heart of what we do and this campaign offers space for young people and the adults around them to explore how music can help them feel uplifted, calmer or connected with others.”

The Lang Lang Foundation was first launched in China before being rolled out in the US and in countries around the world, with its core goal to help bridge the gap in music education in underfunded state schools.

Lang Lang has advocated for better access to music in state schools for years ( Heather Jasner )

“The Lang Lang Foundation's impact in the UK over the past few years has been truly remarkable,” Oli Rose, global development director for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation said.

“Our mission to inspire and innovate in both music education and support for children in need has already brought significant change to many young lives through our core programs and spontaneous initiatives.

“Additionally, our collaborations with charities focused on child bereavement, hospice care, and children's mental health have powerfully demonstrated the crucial role music plays in a child's journey, especially during challenging times.”

The new initiative will be launched on 19 September to mark Youth Mental Health Day.