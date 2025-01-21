Lady Gaga posts mysterious countdown to her website

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Gaga has posted a mysterious countdown from her official website, teasing an announcement that looks set to be made at 4pm GMT on Monday 27 January.

On her website, a rotating timer is shown against a hazy blue background. Clicking a “target” reveals the LG1 title in the signature font from her The Fame era.

In recent months, the US pop star has been teasing her long-awaited seventh album, which she has cited as LG7.

She delighted fans in July last year when she played snippets of new music outside her hotel in Paris, shortly after performing at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Gaga’s next album will mark her first full-length solo release since 2020’s Chromatica, which featured the hit singles “Rain On Me” and “Stupid Love”.

She released a new single, “Disease”, in October, which The Independent described as a “potent dose of dungeon-dark electro-pop”.

“This is the first glimpse of Gaga’s forthcoming seventh album and, if it’s anything to go by, the prognosis seems excellent,” the review said.

“Ironically, it sounds like something Gaga could have written while shooting Folie à Deux: beneath the clink of chains and crackles of electricity beats a warped, fantastical heart.”

Lady Gaga in artwork for her new single, ‘Disease' ( Press )

Harlequin, the companion album to the Joker sequel – in which Gaga starred as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck – received mixed reviews from critics.

“On Harlequin, the only cover that really seems to dial into the film’s twisted heart is a cover of Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 tune ‘Smile’, the title of which brings to mind Joker’s painted, psychopath’s grin,” The Independent’s album critic Helen Brown wrote in a three-star review.

“Gaga sings over a cocktail piano in a breathy, melancholy register. Towards the end, the brass section turns murky and a guitarist scuttles their fingers down the fretboard, like a thief slipping into a dark alleyway. These are deft sonic nods to the madness of Harley Quinn – it’s a pity there aren’t more of them.”

Gaga is performing live as part of a Los Angeles benefit concert on 30 January, to help raise money for aid relief amid the devastating California fires.

The “Born This Way” singer will appear alongside fellow artists including Sting, Billie Eilish, Joni Mithcell, Katy Perry, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gracie Abrams, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Gwen Stefani and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.