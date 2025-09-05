Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional apology with her fans after she cancelled her show at Miami’s Kaseya Center just moments before she was due to go on stage.

The US pop star, 39, issued the statement on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she was suffering from vocal issues and did not want to risk “long-term or permanent” damage.

“I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long-term or permanent damage to my vocal cords,” she wrote.

“Even though this was a hard and agonising decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice."

Gaga told fans that she realised during rehearsal that her voice was “extremely strained” and had regretfully cancelled the gig after receiving advice from her doctor and vocal coach.

Her Mayhem Ball tour, which kicked off in mid-July, is in support of her latest album Mayhem. Released earlier this year, it received positive reviews from critics and debuted at the top of the UK Official Album Chart.

In a five-star review from The Independent’s chief album critic, Helen Brown, the 14-track project was praised for “showcasing Gaga’s commanding vocal range”.

Asking fans to forgive her, she gave her “sincerest apologies” while acknowledging the cancellation could be a disappointment or an inconvenience due to the short notice.

open image in gallery Lady Gaga performing ‘Abracadabra’ ( Getty Images )

“I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show,” the “Just Dance” singer added. “We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible.”

On the eve of the cancelled Miami show, Gaga unveiled her new single and accompanying music video, “The Dead Dance”, with the visuals co-produced by The Nightmare Before Christmas director Tim Burton.

open image in gallery Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, and Joy Sunday at the ‘Wednesday’ season 2 premiere ( Getty Images for Netflix )

The pair previously collaborated on Burton’s hit Netflix seriesWednesday, an adaptation of the Addams Family stories, in which Gaga makes a brief appearance as professor Rosaline Rotwood.

“The Dead Dance” video was shot on location at Isla de las Muñecas—Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls, and features eerie images of dolls in between typically high-octane dance choreography from Gaga herself.

Gaga is scheduled to return to performances when she plays Madison Square Garden in New York on 6 and 7 September, before she performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on 9 September.

The Mayhem tour will then land in the UK from 29 September.