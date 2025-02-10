Kid Rock storms off stage after raging at audience for not clapping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock had an on-stage meltdown after a Nashville crowd refused to clap to the beat.

The 54-year-old country star made a surprise guest appearance at Jon Bon Jovi’s Tennessee restaurant, JBJ Nashville, on Saturday as part of Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan’s birthday celebration.

In clips of the moment posted to social media, Rock could be seen cursing out the crowd before abruptly cutting off the band’s rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic hit “Proud Mary.”

“F*** them,” he says of the crowd. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna work.”

He instructs the audience to clap to the beat of the song before continuing. Eventually, as the clapping subsides, Rock angrily shouts out: “You know what, f*** y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone.” He then leaves the stage.

Rock’s tantrum comes weeks after he performed a four-song set at Donald Trump’s victory rally on the eve of the 2025 Inauguration.

Kid Rock stormed off stage during a Nashville concert after the audience wouldn’t clap ( Getty Images )

The loyal Trump supporter was one of a select number of musical acts to perform at the President’s Make America Great Again Rally held at D.C.’s Capital One Arena. He was joined by controversial country artist Jason Aldean; Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, The Village People, and a choir from Liberty University.

The day after his Trump rally appearance, the “All Summer Long” singer stunned BBC News reporter Caitríona Perry when he hit on her during an on-air interview.

At the end of the Inauguration Day interview, Rock asked Irish journalist Perry where she was. Reporting live from D.C., she responded: “I’m standing on a rooftop in these very, very chilly conditions. We’ll be on air for 12 hours so I don’t think I’ll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself!”

Rock replied, saying he couldn’t see Perry, so he didn’t know what she looked like.

“I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes here I can tell you. I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements don’t you,” she said.

“I love to go skiing,” Rock responded, adding: “You sound sexy, you want to go with me?”

Visibly taken aback, Perry paused before laughing awkwardly and replying: “Well we won’t get into that right here! We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

Next month, Rock is scheduled to set out on a four-date tour with Chris Janson and Uncle Kracker. Then, in April, he will kick off his Rock the Country tour with Nickelback.