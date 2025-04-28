Kehlani responds to Cornell show cancellation over ‘anti-Israel’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kehlani has responded after her appearance at Cornell University’s annual campus concert was cancelled.

Last week, the school’s president announced he was withdrawing the R&B singer’s invitation to perform at the event over comments made by her that he said were “antisemitic” and “anti-Israel.”

In a social media video posted in May 2024, Kehlani had criticized fellow celebrities for not speaking out about the war in Gaza, adding: “F*** Israel, f*** Zionism.”

In a new Instagram video responding to the cancellation of her show, Kehlani began by pointing out that she is currently working on her new album with her “Jewish and Palestinian best friend” and her “Jewish engineer,” who both appear briefly in the clip.

She continued: “I am being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again for the millionth time, that I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew. I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government, I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I’m anti the bombing of innocent children, men women… that’s what I’m anti.”

The 30-year-old added that her first live video speaking about the conflict was made in conjunction with the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, and that she continues to “work with and learn from Jewish organizers against this genocide.”

Kehlani clarified that she is ‘ anti the actions of the Israeli government,’ not ‘antisemitic’ ( Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

In the caption of her post, Kehlani added: “I know you’ve seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations i’ve already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. don’t make it anti-jew. this a played out game. all this because we want people to stop dying. i hope this helps.”

Cornell President Michael I Kotlikoff announced that Kehlani would no longer be invited to perform at the university’s annual concert, which is known as “Slope Day”, in a statement posted to the university’s website and emailed to students last week.

“Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day,” wrote Kotlikoff.

“For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly.”

He continued: “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”