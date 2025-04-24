Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A performance by Kehlani at Cornell University’s annual campus concert has been canceled over comments made by the singer that the school’s president said were “antisemitic” and “anti-Israel.”

In a social media video posted in May 2024, the R&B singer criticized fellow celebrities for not speaking out about the war in Gaza, adding: “F*** Israel, f*** Zionism.”

In a statement posted to the university’s website and emailed to students, Cornell President Michael I Kotlikoff announced that Kehlani would no longer be invited to perform at the concert, which is known as “Slope Day.”

“Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day,” wrote Kotlikoff.

“For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly.”

He continued: “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

Kehlani said, ‘F*** Israel, f*** Zionism’ in a 2024 social media video ( Invision )

The Independent has approached Kehlani’s representatives for comment.

In her 2024 social media video, Kehlani said she had lost “any ounce of f***ing respect” for the artists who remained silent over the war in Gaza.

While she did not mention any names, the speech appeared to have its desired effect as prominent stars, including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and others, shared posts to their social media pages for the first time, within hours of Kehlani’s.

Calling out people who had “beat the f***ing game” by achieving high levels of success, she criticised: “You can’t stop for a second and recognize that nothing we do has a f***ing purpose without people and you can’t turn the f*** around and reach back for people? You can’t speak? Disgusting!”

The video came after Israel launched a missile attack that set fire to an encampment in Rafah, an area for displaced people that had previously been designated a “safe zone.” The assault killed over 45 people, leaving hundreds injured and came days after the International Court of Justice ordered the country to halt any operations in the area.

As well as her social media comments, Kehlani also released a music video in 2024 for their single “Next 2 U,” which saw dancers wave Palestinian flags and opened with the phrase: “Long Live the Intifada.”