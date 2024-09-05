Katy Perry dodges question about her choice to work with Dr Luke

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Pop star Katy Perry has attempted to defend her decision to collaborate with controversial producer Dr Luke, after coming under criticism from fans.

The “California Gurls” singer, 39, is preparing to release her new album, 143, following the release of lead single “Woman’s World”, which was produced by Dr Luke.

In 2023, the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, settled a nine-year legal battle with pop singer Kesha ahead of trial, during which he claimed she had defamed him in 2014 by accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party in 2005. He vehemently denied the allegations.

Perry was named in Dr Luke’s defamation lawsuit against Kesha in July 2017, when he claimed that Kesha told pop star and actor Lady Gaga via text that he had also raped Perry. Perry denied any such assault took place.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry was asked by host Alex Cooper why she chose to work with Dr Luke again.

“Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with,” she said. “but, the reality is it comes from me.

“The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that, one of the writers, one of the producers.”

Katy Perry defended working with Dr Luke ( Getty )

Perry and Dr Luke first worked together on her second album, 2008’s One of the Boys, which produced hit singles such as “I Kissed a Girl”, “Waking Up in Vegas” and “Hot n Cold”.

They continued to work together on Perry’s third album, Teenage Dream, with chart-topping singles including “Teenage Dream” and “Last Friday Night”, and again on follow-up Prism in 2013.

Perry continued: “I am speaking from my own experience, like, when I speak from when I speak about ‘Women’s World’, I speak about feeling so empowered now as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs, a brain, a heart.

“I created a whole ass heart, and I did it, and I’m still doing it, and I’m still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that. That’s where I’m speaking from. And so, I created all of this with several different collaborators, people I’ve collaborated with in the past, [the] Teenage Dream era, all of that.”

Katy Perry on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast ( Apple )

Perry was criticised on social media for failing to give a straightforward response to the question.

“Her response to working with him… she deflected saying she worked with other people on the album too,” the pop culture account Mr Pop wrote on X/Twitter.

“‘Why did you work with Dr Luke?’” one critic mocked. “Katy Perry: ‘Motherhood. I am a woman. Babies!!! I’m a woman.’”

“Woman’s World” landed at No 63 on Billboard’s Hot 100 upon its release, signalling a disappointing start to the pop singer’s comeback.

She was widely derided for lyrics described by The Independent’s Adam White as a “faux-feminist pastiche”, which sound “alarmingly antiquated” in 2024.

Katy Perry in the video for her single ‘Woman’s World' ( Capitol Records )

The accompanying video was also the subject of mockery, with viewers baffled by its seemingly ironic scenes of Perry in a Rosie the Riveter-style outfit, Stars and Stripes bikini, and work overalls with her underwear showing.

Hollywood actor Abigail Breslin also appeared to make a thinly veiled dig on X/Twitter after the song’s release, due to Dr Luke’s involvement.

“On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows I’ve ever been to last year... stream Kesha!” she said.

Perry’s new album 143 is scheduled for release on 20 September.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)