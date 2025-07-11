Justin Bieber reportedly set to pay Scooter Braun $30 million to settle tour dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has reportedly agreed to pay his former manager, Scooter Braun, over $30 million to settle a dispute related to his cancelled Justice tour.

The pop star, 31, parted ways with his former manager, 44, in 2023.

Bieber’s Justice world tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It eventually commenced in 2022, but Bieber called a halt to it after 49 shows. All remaining dates were cancelled in 2023.

Braun’s company HYBE paid Bieber an advance in order to cover costs incurred and to pay back promoters AEG Presents.

According to People, the star has now agreed to pay Braun back $26 million that was owed, along with $5.5 million worth of unpaid commissions, bringing total payments to $31.5 million.

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to pay $30 million to Scooter Braun to settle their financial dispute ( Getty )

The Independent has approached Bieber and Braun for comment.

Earlier today, Bieber surprise-released his seventh studio album, Swag.

The new music marks the pop star’s first full-length studio album since 2021’s Justice.

The 21-track LP features production by Bieber himself, in collaboration with Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin and more.

A press release for the project said it had been inspired by Bieber’s “devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fuelled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet”.

The album arrives after a billboard showing the word “swag” was spotted Thursday in Iceland, where he was rumoured to have travelled in April to finish the new album. An identical billboard has since been seen in Los Angeles and New York City’s Times Square.

In recent months, Bieber has been hosting “jam sessions” at his LA home with guests including his longtime DJ Tay James, music producer HARV, Australian singer Eddie Benjamin, and SZA collaborator Carter Lang.

Since his last album, Bieber became a father for the first time with wife Hailey Bieber, who gave birth to their son, Jack, in August 2024.

The “Peaches” hitmaker was just 13 when he was first discovered on YouTube by Braun, who subsequently signed him to RBMG Records in 2008. The following year, he released his debut single, “One Time,” which became a hit ahead of the release of his first studio album, My World 2.0, in 2010.

In recent months, fans have grown concerned over Bieber’s health after photos emerged of the singer looking exhausted.

In February, a spokesperson for the singer rebuked the “exhausting and pitiful” rumours, insisting that Bieber is “in one of the best places of his life” and that the images of him with dark circles under his eyes were a result of him working hard on new music.