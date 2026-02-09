Jon Hamm continues his Bad Bunny worship at the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Hamm was spotted busting a move on the field as he watched Bad Bunny deliver an unforgettable and energetic 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

In a social media clip shared Sunday night by the NFL, the Mad Men alum, 54, is seen dancing, smiling and jumping up and down as the Grammy-winning artist transitioned between his songs “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR” with a special snippet of Daddy Yankee’s 2004 hit “Gasolina.”

Hamm, a vocal and loyal Bad Bunny fan, previously revealed that he’s seen the “DtMF” singer perform at least four times.

Last year, a video went viral of Hamm while grooving in a “casita” — a traditional Puerto Rican village home — at one of Bad Bunny’s homeland shows, wearing a floral co-ord, with a white bucket hat.

Addressing his enthusiasm for the singer’s music on an episode of the Today show, Hamm said: “His music is awesome. You can’t listen to his music and not smile. I just love his story, he’s a really nice guy, he’s funny.”

open image in gallery Jon Hamm (left) was spotted busting a move on the sidelines during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty )

A few months later, Hamm made a special cameo during Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2025. While mentioning his 31-show residency in his opening monologue, the singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, joked that a few celebrities attended his residency on drugs, including Hamm, whom he lovingly dubbed “Juan Jamón.”

The cameras then panned to the The Morning Show actor sitting in the audience in the same floral getup and bucket hat that he wore in Puerto Rico, as he grooved in his seat, eagerly pointing to the cameras.

Meanwhile, in a recent column for Air Mail news, published days before Bad Bunny’s halftime show, Hamm again reiterated his admiration for the “NUEVAYoL” singer.

“As the Internet has seemingly latched onto, yes, I’m a huge Bad Bunny fan. And, yes, I went to his concert on August 16 in Puerto Rico, dressed in a floral shirt and a bucket hat, with my wife and her sister and friend. It. Was. Epic,” he wrote.

“I wanted to go to the residency because, having seen Bad Bunny, or ‘Benito,’ as I call him (we’re on a first-name basis now; he calls me ‘Jon Jamón’), perform four or five times — at Coachella, in Miami, in Brooklyn, and on Saturday Night Live — I knew he would absolutely bring it, and the crowd would as well.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny welcomed a slew of famous faces during his 12-minute set, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, and Karol G ( © 2026 Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle )

Hamm went on to list “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” as his favorite Bad Bunny songs. “Mostly because of how they were received by the crowd at the Puerto Rico concert,” he explained. “Everyone was singing along and in the best mood and purely ‘in the moment’ of being there.”

Defending the singer against the “ridiculous and performative ‘outrage’ coming from the right,” he added: “I will simply say that Benito deserves to be there. He deserves to be there in the same way Kendrick did last year and the Dre-Snoop West Coast medley deserved to celebrate Los Angeles a few years back.

Bad Bunny initially faced a wave of backlash from Donald Trump and the far-right, who slammed his selection as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner as “absolutely ridiculous” due to his anti-ICE stance. Trump has since labeled the performance “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” the president fumed on Truth Social, “and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

Trump’s opinion, however, clashes with the majority of viewers, including The Independent’s Mark Beaumont, who wrote in a four-star review that Bad Bunny’s “wild, inclusive fiesta” was “effervescent” and “Old America at its best.”