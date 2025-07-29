Punk musician Jock McDonald dies in ‘freak swimming accident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Jock McDonald of the punk band The Bollock Brothers has died “in a freak swimming accident” in Bundoran, Ireland. He was 69.

News of his death was confirmed by his bandmate, drummer Pat Pattyn, on social media.

“It is with great sadness in my heart, I have to bring you this terrible news… sadly, our singer Jock McDonald died last night in Ireland, apparently a freak swimming accident,” he wrote on Facebook.

“His children asked me to tell you all via this way… his family and all the Bollock Brothers are in shock… we are going to try and give this a place, but that won’t be easy.”

He asked for privacy for himself and McDonald’s family. “Rest in peace, my friend… I will miss you,” he said.

Donegal Live reported that McDonald was taken from the water near the diving boards at Bundoran beach by volunteers for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on Saturday evening (26 July).

He was rushed to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A promoter, DJ, manager and musician, McDonald was born Patrick Joseph O’Donnell and grew up between Donegal and Clydebank, Scotland.

Formed in 1979 by McDonald, The Bollock Brothers rose to fame with their English-language cover of French musician Serge Gainsbourg's song “Harley David (Son of a Bitch)”.

Other notable releases included their original song “The Slow Removal of the Left Ear of Vincent van Gogh”, which featured Martin Glover from the band Killing Joke.

open image in gallery The Bollock Brothers (McDonald far left) ( Facebook )

In 1983, they released a cover version of the Sex Pistols’ album Never Mind the Bollocks featuring Michael Fagan, the man who twice broke into Buckingham Palace the previous year.

Over the years they released nine albums, including their debut The Last Summer and 1987’s The Prophecies of Nostradamus.

Their latest studio album, Last Will and Testament, was released in 2009 and dedicated to their longtime keyboard player, “Big Mark” Humphries, who died on 31 March 2008.

McDonald was reportedly working on new music prior to his death.

Tributes have been paid to him on social media.

Independent record label Charly Records posted: “Charly Records are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jock McDonald, founding member of The Bollock Brothers.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jock.”

"He was more than a brother to me. I’m heartbroken, but if he had to be taken, then for him it would have been Donegal with our mum and Dad,” McDonald’s brother Gerry O’Donnell wrote.