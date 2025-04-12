Jelly Roll makes his acting debut and premieres a new song alongside it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer-rapper Jelly Roll has made his primetime TV debut — and he premiered a new song in the same episode.

Appearing on the April 11 episode of the hit CBS drama Fire Country, Jelly Roll, 40, played healthcare worker and former convict Noah. The role marked Jelly Roll’s first scripted TV appearance after a previous cameo as himself on the Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

Then, after his character was introduced, Jelly Roll’s new song, “Dreams Don’t Die,” premiered later in the episode.

Now in its third season, Fire Country follows a young convict, Bode, seeking redemption and a shortened sentence by joining a firefighting program in Northern California.

Jelly Roll’s appearance on the show came about after he crossed paths with its star and executive producer Max Thieriot at the CMT Music Awards.

“I said, ‘Thank you for letting us have some of your songs on the show,’” Thieriot recently told US Weekly. “And he’s like, ‘Dude, how do I get on the show? I’ve been petitioning online and talking to my people and you got to get me on that show.’”

Singer Jelly Roll has made his TV debut - and has a new song to go along with the milestone ( Getty Images for The Rock and Ro )

Thieriot told the outlet Jelly Roll called him the next day to follow up on his desire to appear on the show.

“We worked on coming up with a character [for him] that we all thought would be interesting, unique and special and still. It tells some of the story about second chances and what he really represents,” Thieriot told US Weekly. “But [it] also feels different from who he is and how people see him day to day as a country singer.”

Jelly Roll’s appearance and song resonated with fans of his, and of the show.

“Jelly Roll was great on the show. Wish he was on there for good,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“He hit a homerun again with this song,” another person wrote.

“Jelly Roll on Fire Country is so clutch!!” someone else shared on X.

The Save Me singer’s big episode comes just days after he announced a major weight loss milestone.

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning,” he said on the April 9 episode of Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht show. “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”