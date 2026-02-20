Epstein considered buying record label for access to women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was interested in investing in music label EMI after a friend suggested it would provide access to women, new files have revealed.

The US Department of Justice published millions of Epstein’s emails and files in February, releasing over 2,000 videos, 18,000 images and 1.4 million emails, which suggest the existence of a “global criminal enterprise”, according to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Now, a released email chain between Epstein and an associate, businessman David Stern, appears to suggest that the financier was considering investing in EMI as the music industry is “related to P” – a way that Epstein would often refer to women that appears to be an abbreviation for the vulgar slang “p***y”.

In an email sent in February 2010, Stern told Epstein: “Troubled industry but related to P: EMI (music) needs approx US$ 190m to survive or may be taken over by Citigroup.

“Terra Firma own EMI, my friend is in charge of this investment. Should I talk to them ?”

Epstein responded by saying that he was “interested” and asked whether they needed help from Peter Mandelson, who was First Secretary of State and Business Secretary for the UK at the time.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein emailed Peter Mandelson while exploring the investment ( PA )

Stern tells him that the friend is a “right hand man” to the boss of Terra Firma and that he has meetings scheduled to discuss the opportunity. “In my view it is too early to get Mandelson involved before I know more,” he added.

“It seems that the debt mountain is too big, covenant breach is imminent and citigroup want to take control.” Stern was an aide of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a director of his Pitch@Palace initiative before resigning in 2019.

Epstein appears to have contacted Mandelson a few days later, asking for “bens contact info” and to “havehim cal me re emi [sic]”. It is not clear who “ben” is, however Mandelson replies: “Gave to [redacted]. Email is [redacted]. Talk re EMI ??” The Independent has contacted Mandelson’s representatives for comment.

Epstein contacted Stern again, saying that he would bring his friend, US businessman and former Sony Music company CEO Tony Mottola, in to “fix” EMI if he did invest. The music industry executive appears in approximately 600 documents within the Epstein files, however appearing in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing alone. The Independent has contacted Mottola’s representatives for comment.

In subsequent emails, Stern uses the letter “P” once again while referring to women, asking Epstein in September 2011 whether he wants tickets to a “special Chinese catwalk” at London Fashion Week to “review Chinese P”. He also attempts to convince Epstein to acquire EMI again that year, telling him: “EMI may now come up for sale. Could actually be of interest to Chinese if structured properly. Also, most certainly great asset to have for P!”

In January 2016, he sent Epstein a birthday message, writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY and blessings of health and lots of P.”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died in custody in August 2019 ( New York State Division of Criminal Justice )

While Epstein’s investment deal with EMI did not go ahead as the company’s main lender Citigroup took control, Epstein’s associates discussed a bid for EMI again in 2011. Connecticut businessman Kevin Law wrote to Epstein: “Tell your buddy Andrew from the UK if he’s interested in EMI as we discussed I can put him in the syndicate w KKR.” It is unclear whether Law is referring to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the email.

Law told BBC News he “never bid on EMI with any group” or did “a business deal with Epstein”. He also said that he did not know Mountbatten-Windsor.

KKR is a private equity firm that had a large stake in EMI’s rival BMG at the time. The Independent has contacted private equity firm KKR for comment.

EMI is now defunct, having been acquired by Universal Music in 2012. It was one of the largest record companies during its tenure, with labels including EMI Records, Parlphone, Virgin Records and Capitol Records.

Epstein was in custody for federal charges of sex trafficking minors when he died by suicide aged 66 in August 2019, and had served 18 months in prison in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in Florida.