Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra concert cancelled at last minute due to ‘illness’
Fans were told the performance would not be going ahead just moments before the band was supposed to appear on stage
Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) cancelled their concert in Manchester at the last minute on Thursday (10 July).
Fans were told that the gig, held at the Co Op Live arena, would not be going ahead due to “illness” moments before the support act were supposed to take to the stage.
The gig, part of the “Over and Out” tour, marked the band’s second-to-last performance, and they are set to play their last show ever on Sunday at BST Hyde Park.
In a statement released on X, Jeff Lynne's ELO said: “Unfortunately due to illness tonight’s schedule performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.
“Jeff is devastated that he cannot perform this evening.”
Fans who attended Lynne’s ELO’s first performance in Manchester on Wednesday, claimed that the star looked unwell.
While on stage, Lynne, 77, said that he had recently injured his hand in an incident involving a taxi, meaning he could not perform with a guitar.
One fan even claimed on Facebook that Lynne “had to be helped onto the stage” and was “missing his cues”.
Speaking ahead of the band’s final gig, Lynne said in October 2024: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.
“We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”
Best known for “Mr Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman”, ELO was formed in 1970 by Lynne, Roy Wood and Bev Bevan.
Between 1970-1986, Lynne and Bevan, the band’s drummer, were the only consistent members of the band.
In 1986, Lynne disbanded ELO, before re-establishing it with the late keyboardist Richard Tandy in 2014 as Jeff Lynne’s ELO.
Following the band’s breakup in 1986, Lynne went on to form the Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.
While active, ELO sold over 50 million records and accumulated 27 Top 40 songs in the UK Single Chart.
