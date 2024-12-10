Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jay-Z stepped out with his wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, one day after issuing a strongly worded denial over a rape allegation.

The music mogul born Shawn Carter, 55, attended the red carpet premiere of Disney’s new musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King, in which Beyoncé, 43, and Blue Ivy, 12, star as voice actors, on Monday (9 December).

He and his family appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled and waved for the cameras, accompanied by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

On Sunday (8 December), the rapper vehemently denied allegations that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

A federal lawsuit, which had originally only named Mr Combs, was refiled on Sunday citing accuser “Jane Doe” who alleged that she was assaulted by the two music moguls while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Mr Carter branded the lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee a “blackmail attempt” and the claims against him “idiotic”.

open image in gallery Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy Carter, attend the premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King ( EPA )

“We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” he said.

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

He added: “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Mr Buzbee responded on social media, in part: “Mr Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym.

“What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation.

“Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z attending an afterparty for Combs’ brand Sean John in New York in 2004 ( Evan Agostini/Getty Images )

Mr Combs is in jail after being charged in September with sex trafficking and racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has denied all allegations against him, including this latest lawsuit.

A statement from his legal team said the amended lawsuit was the latest in a string of “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr Combs”.

At the premiere, Mr Carter held up a peace sign for the cameras while walking the red carpet with his family.

He and Beyoncé were later pictured laughing as they helped their daughter with the train of her gown on the way into the premiere.

open image in gallery Blue Ivy Carter at the premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ ( EPA )

Blue Ivy, who makes her feature film debut in Mufasa: The Lion King, will voice the character Princess Kiara, who first featured in the animated Disney sequel The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

She is the eldest daughter of Queen Nala – a role that Beyoncé will reprise having first played her in 2019’s The Lion King. Actor and musician Donald Glover will also reprise his role of Simba.

Beyoncé paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”