Jay McGuinness forced to pause filming on BBC show during emotional conversation
The Wanted star said he had expected to grow emotional while filming the new series
The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness reportedly had to temporarily pause filming for a new BBC show as he broke down over his late bandmate, Tom Parker.
McGuiness features in Pilgrimage, the broadcaster’s annual series that follows seven well-known personalities of varying faiths and beliefs as they set out on a challenging 300km journey through the Austrian and Swiss Alps.
The singer and Strictly Come Dancing champion, who is agnostic, is starring in the BBC Two show along with actor Helen Lederer, The Traitors season two winner Harry Clark, stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda, presenter Jeff Brazier, retired Paralympian Stef Reid, and journalist Nelufar Hedayat.
The Mirror reports that the emotional scenes featuring McGuiness take place in the second episode during a conversation with Lederer. At one point, the musician grows tearful and excuses himself so he can go and “sob in the toilet”.
McGuiness had previously said he anticipated a few tears while filming. “I had a lot of anticipatory nerves before the show,” he said. “I knew I’d talk about Tom parker at some point during filming.”
He later confirmed that he “cried more than I’ve ever cried”.
Parker died in 2022, aged 33, following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer.
McGuiness, who has continued to tour with The Wanted in honour of his late friend, said there were moments when he prayed for Parker and, after his death, wondered if he could hear him.
“I felt that did really sort of ignite a lot of questions that I’ve left unanswered, and in some ways, I know I’m searching for that catharsis, I’m really open to the idea there’s something out there,” he said.
“If we do all go into some global consciousness, that we call God or whatever, then Tom would be there, and I’d be able to speak to him, but whether he can speak back is another question.”
Speaking ahead of his appearance on the show, McGuiness explained how he was raised in Nottinghamshire to an Irish Catholic family. “We’d go to our Catholic school and sing church songs and on Sunday, we’d all go and sit next to each other on the pew,” he said.
“But as time’s gone on, I think that the rule book that comes with being a Catholic, is too judgmental for where I am,” he continued.
He added that he would consider himself “agnostic” as he has no firm belief about whether there is or is not a god.
“I think it’s impossible for us to know, and maybe that’s what being a human is; we are stuck here in this mortal realm, and you only find out once you go beyond the curtain,” the Los Angeles-based star added.
“But I would love to know a little bit more about what I am. So, I’m looking forward to that. Who knows what I’ll find on this pilgrimage.”
Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps airs in three parts on BBC Two on Sunday 20 April, Monday 21 April and Tuesday 22 April from 9pm.
All three episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.
