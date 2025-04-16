Jay McGuinness forced to pause filming on BBC show during emotional conversation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness reportedly had to temporarily pause filming for a new BBC show as he broke down over his late bandmate, Tom Parker.

McGuiness features in Pilgrimage, the broadcaster’s annual series that follows seven well-known personalities of varying faiths and beliefs as they set out on a challenging 300km journey through the Austrian and Swiss Alps.

The singer and Strictly Come Dancing champion, who is agnostic, is starring in the BBC Two show along with actor Helen Lederer, The Traitors season two winner Harry Clark, stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda, presenter Jeff Brazier, retired Paralympian Stef Reid, and journalist Nelufar Hedayat.

The Mirror reports that the emotional scenes featuring McGuiness take place in the second episode during a conversation with Lederer. At one point, the musician grows tearful and excuses himself so he can go and “sob in the toilet”.

McGuiness had previously said he anticipated a few tears while filming. “I had a lot of anticipatory nerves before the show,” he said. “I knew I’d talk about Tom parker at some point during filming.”

He later confirmed that he “cried more than I’ve ever cried”.

open image in gallery Daliso Chaponda, Harry Clark, Stefanie Reid, Helen Lederer, Nelufar Hedayat, Jay McGuiness, and Jeff Brazier in Pilgrimage: The Road Through The Alps (CTVC Production/BBC)

Parker died in 2022, aged 33, following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer.

McGuiness, who has continued to tour with The Wanted in honour of his late friend, said there were moments when he prayed for Parker and, after his death, wondered if he could hear him.

“I felt that did really sort of ignite a lot of questions that I’ve left unanswered, and in some ways, I know I’m searching for that catharsis, I’m really open to the idea there’s something out there,” he said.

“If we do all go into some global consciousness, that we call God or whatever, then Tom would be there, and I’d be able to speak to him, but whether he can speak back is another question.”

open image in gallery The Wanted featuring Tom Parker (left) and McGuiness (second from right) ( PA Wire )

Speaking ahead of his appearance on the show, McGuiness explained how he was raised in Nottinghamshire to an Irish Catholic family. “We’d go to our Catholic school and sing church songs and on Sunday, we’d all go and sit next to each other on the pew,” he said.

“But as time’s gone on, I think that the rule book that comes with being a Catholic, is too judgmental for where I am,” he continued.

He added that he would consider himself “agnostic” as he has no firm belief about whether there is or is not a god.

“I think it’s impossible for us to know, and maybe that’s what being a human is; we are stuck here in this mortal realm, and you only find out once you go beyond the curtain,” the Los Angeles-based star added.

“But I would love to know a little bit more about what I am. So, I’m looking forward to that. Who knows what I’ll find on this pilgrimage.”

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps airs in three parts on BBC Two on Sunday 20 April, Monday 21 April and Tuesday 22 April from 9pm.

All three episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.