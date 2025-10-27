Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Foxx went on a furious rant at a partygoer who allegedly threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla while she performed onstage during his daughter’s music festival.

The actor took the mic at Skvlk Fest, the Halloween-themed party organized by his 17-year-old daughter Anelise, to say he was “so disappointed” in the disrespect shown at his Los Angeles house on Friday, according to a video of the confrontation shared on X.

“Why would you do something like that?” Foxx, 57, asked the crowd during his expletive-filled tirade. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free.”

Video of the tense moment showed GloRilla, 26, suddenly stopping her performance when a guest appeared to throw a glass bottle at her, narrowly missing where she was standing on the stage. Foxx immediately jumped to her defense and asked, “Who did it?”

“Y’all don't deserve this s***. That’s f***** up, bro,” he yelled into the microphone. “I’m so disappointed. I love y’all but hate whoever the f*** that was. That ain’t cool, bro. You throw some s*** at my house? That ain’t cool.”

open image in gallery Jamie Foxx took the microphone to yell at a Halloween party guest who apparently threw a bottle at GloRilla ( Getty Images for Amend )

The R&B singer added that the move was “insane” before asking if he should stop the event, prompting boos from the festivalgoers.

GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, also warned the crowd, “I don’t care how young you is, you can get your ass beat. You’ll get your mother-f***ing ass beat.” She then continued her performance and rapped her hit song “TGIF.”

The annual private Halloween party was restricted to guests aged 14 to 22 and featured artists including GloRilla, Tyga, and Leon Thomas.

After the event, Foxx neglected to mention the incident and instead praised his daughter for organizing the festival in a series of Instagram posts.

open image in gallery GloRilla was performing at Skvlk Fest when a glass bottle was chucked at her ( Getty )

“This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world,” Foxx wrote, sharing videos of concerts, a rollercoaster, and custom merchandise.

“When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration… it is now coming true,” he said about Anelise, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis. “The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”

In another post, he wrote, “Yoooooooo the night was epic!!!! @skvlkfest festival was poppin!!! The best energy on the planet!!! The kids make it iconic!!! @anelisefoxx you have created something magical!!!”

The incident comes less than a year after Foxx had to get stitches after someone threw a glass at his face during his birthday party.