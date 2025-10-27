Jamie Foxx berates concertgoer for throwing bottle at GloRilla during his daughter’s music festival
The actor immediately jumped to GloRilla’s defense while she performed at his Los Angeles home
Jamie Foxx went on a furious rant at a partygoer who allegedly threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla while she performed onstage during his daughter’s music festival.
The actor took the mic at Skvlk Fest, the Halloween-themed party organized by his 17-year-old daughter Anelise, to say he was “so disappointed” in the disrespect shown at his Los Angeles house on Friday, according to a video of the confrontation shared on X.
“Why would you do something like that?” Foxx, 57, asked the crowd during his expletive-filled tirade. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free.”
Video of the tense moment showed GloRilla, 26, suddenly stopping her performance when a guest appeared to throw a glass bottle at her, narrowly missing where she was standing on the stage. Foxx immediately jumped to her defense and asked, “Who did it?”
“Y’all don't deserve this s***. That’s f***** up, bro,” he yelled into the microphone. “I’m so disappointed. I love y’all but hate whoever the f*** that was. That ain’t cool, bro. You throw some s*** at my house? That ain’t cool.”
The R&B singer added that the move was “insane” before asking if he should stop the event, prompting boos from the festivalgoers.
GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, also warned the crowd, “I don’t care how young you is, you can get your ass beat. You’ll get your mother-f***ing ass beat.” She then continued her performance and rapped her hit song “TGIF.”
The annual private Halloween party was restricted to guests aged 14 to 22 and featured artists including GloRilla, Tyga, and Leon Thomas.
After the event, Foxx neglected to mention the incident and instead praised his daughter for organizing the festival in a series of Instagram posts.
“This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world,” Foxx wrote, sharing videos of concerts, a rollercoaster, and custom merchandise.
“When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration… it is now coming true,” he said about Anelise, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis. “The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”
In another post, he wrote, “Yoooooooo the night was epic!!!! @skvlkfest festival was poppin!!! The best energy on the planet!!! The kids make it iconic!!! @anelisefoxx you have created something magical!!!”
The incident comes less than a year after Foxx had to get stitches after someone threw a glass at his face during his birthday party.
