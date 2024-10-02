Jake Bugg says past obsession made him ‘look more like a fool than anything’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jake Bugg has offered a candid view on his past attitude surrounding authenticity in music, suggesting it was something of an “obsession”.

The Nottingham-born singer-songwriter shot to fame as a teenager with his breakthrough song, “Lightning Bolt”. Released in 2012 as the third single from his debut self-titled album, it remains one of his most popular songs to date.

In the earlier stages of his career, Bugg became known for his outspoken nature, which included remarks about other artists including the folk band Mumford and Sons and pop group One Direction.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bugg, now 30, said his points were more about the music industry and the superficial direction he feared it was heading in.

“I think I had an obsession with being authentic... I was kind of critical, but it just made me look like more of a fool than anything,” he said.

He added: “I didn’t have anything like a social media following [when I started], and that’s what everything gets based on. It’s even harder now, especially for working-class people, to get on the radio.”

open image in gallery Jake Bugg says he used to be ‘obsessed’ with authenticity ( Getty Images )

Ironically, he said he believes the pop of 2014 was “better than it is now” and also lamented the focus on numbers, such as streams or how many followers an artist has on Instagram or TikTok.

“I think it’s really sad, for up-and-coming acts, they’re having to spend more time focusing on the content than they are the actual art,” he said.

In a 2013 interview, Bugg said that Mumford and Sons looked like “posh farmers” and once claimed that it was his job to keep “X Factor s*** away from the top of the charts.

He also engaged in a minor feud with members of One Direction after branding them “terrible”, prompting then-bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to hit back.

“They’re there to look good,” Bugg told an ITV News reporter. “Music wise? I assume they don’t really have a clue. We’ll just see. They might do. Probably the ugliest one is the best singer. He might know a couple of chords.”

Bugg’s new album, A Modern Day Distraction, is released on 4 October on RCA. He tours the UK from 8 November.