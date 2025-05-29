R&B star arrested and charged with animal cruelty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

R&B singer Jaheim has been charged with animal cruelty for a second time.

The Grammy-nominated US singer born Jaheim Hoagland was reportedly arrested earlier this month on six counts of animal cruelty.

Court documents seen by US media accuse the singer of failing to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions and ventilation for six dogs.

According to Fox 5, Hoagland was arrested on 1 May, then released from custody the following day.

The documents identify the dogs as four pitbull terriers, a French bulldog and a mixed-breed hound, named Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber and Tanger.

The Independent has contacted Jaheim’s representative for comment.

Hoagland was previously charged with animal cruelty in 2021 after New Jersey police found multiple emaciated dogs at his property, including one that was in such poor health it had to be euthanised.

In a news release at the time, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said that six dogs were found in separate crates in the driveway of the home, including the one that had to be euthanised.

More dogs were found inside separate crates that were “partially filled with several inches of water and dog faeces”.

“An additional nine dogs were located inside of the residence in varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water,” the statement said.

Hoagland rose to fame in the early Noughties after releasing his debut album, Ghetto Love, in 2001.

His third album, Ghetto Classics, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2006 and included the hit single “Everytime I Think About Her”, featuring Jadakiss.

He was nominated for three Grammys, including Best R&B Album, in 2011 for his record Another Round.

His latest album, Struggle Love, was released in 2016.