Jackson Browne’s son Ethan’s cause of death released months after model dies at 52
Actor and model Ethan Browne was found unresponsive in his home in November 2025
The death of Ethan Browne, the eldest son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, has been ruled an accident.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the model and actor died from the effects of methamphetamine and lidocaine, two months after Ethan, 52, was found unresponsive in his home in November 2025.
Ethan’s death was announced by his father, 77, in a Facebook statement on November 26.
“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement read. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”
Ethan was the son of Jackson and his first wife, actor Phyllis Major. The two were married briefly from 1975 until her death by suicide in 1976. Jackson later remarried Australian model Lynne Sweeney in 1981 and welcomed his second son, Ryan, now 43, the following year.
In a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone, baby Ethan was featured on the cover with his father, the “Running on Empty” artist, who was 25 at the time.
“I love it when he laughs,” the singer-songwriter said of Ethan. “His little voice. His little throat.”
Of why he chose fatherhood, Jackson shared: “I wanted a baby ’cause I wanted to be a baby. I play with him all the time; there’s something pure about it. Look at all those expressions he’s got. He’s a real kick in the ass.”
Ethan went on to forge a career in acting and modeling. He made his on-screen debut in the 1995 Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller-starring crime thriller Hackers. He also appeared in a single 2002 episode of Birds of Prey, followed by a minor role in the 2004 family comedy Raising Helen starring Kate Hudson.
He additionally modeled in campaigns for designers such as Isaac Mizrahi and later followed in his father’s musical footsteps. As part of the duo Alain Zane with Cat Colbert, Ethan released the album Right Before Your Eyes in 2022.
“He’s a very talented bass player,” Jackson said, speaking about his son’s musical endeavors in 2022. “I enjoy watching him and listening to his music. Does he remind me of myself at that age? Nah, not really. He’s a better musician than I am!”
