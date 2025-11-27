Ethan Browne, son of musician Jackson Browne, dies aged 52

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jackson Browne has announced the death of his son, actor, model and musician Ethan Browne, aged 52.

The revered singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement to his Facebook page on Wednesday 26 November.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of 25 November 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement said.

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Ethan had a minor role in the 2004 comedy-drama film Raising Helen, starring Kate Hudson, John Corbett and Joan Cusack, and in the 1995 film Hackers, starring Angelina Jolie.

He also modelled in campaigns for designers such as Isaac Mizrahi and followed his father’s musical footsteps. As part of the duo Alain Zane with Cat Colbert, he released the album Right Before Your Eyes in 2022.

“He’s a very talented bass player,” Jackson said, speaking about his son’s musical endeavours in 2022. “I enjoy watching him and listening to his music. Does he remind me of myself at that age? Nah, not really. He’s a better musician than I am!”

People reports that Ethan was name-checked in Mark Ronson’s recent memoir, Night People, in which the producer and DJ recalls befriending him in New York City.

He was “the real deal”, Ronson wrote, “with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page”.

Ronson recalled that Ethan had the “sharp cheekbones” of his late mother, actor and model Phyllis Major – Jackson’s first wife – and the “soulful eyes” of his dad.

Major died by suicide, aged 30, in March 1976. Two years earlier, Ethan had appeared as a baby with his father on the cover of Rolling Stone.

open image in gallery Jackson Browne with his son, Ethan, on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974 ( Rolling Stone )

Jackson said in a 2021 interview with Route Magazine that being a good father to Ethan became his “main focus” in life after Major’s death.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” he said. “And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that.”

In an interview the following year, Jackson also expressed his pride in Ethan being a “great father” himself.

“He’s a great son, a great man,” he said. “I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modelling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”

Jackson is also the father of son Ryan, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Lynne Sweeney.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.