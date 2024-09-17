Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Hillary Clinton has condemned Elon Musk’s “rotten and creepy” social media message to Taylor Swift, describing it as “another way of saying rape.”

Clinton argued that Musk was acting as a mouthpiece for Donald Trump after Swift endorsed his rival Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election.

Swift posted her endorsement beside a photo of herself posing with her cat – Benjamin Button – and in an apparent dig at Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance the pop superstar signed her message: “Childless Cat Lady.”

Musk, a 53-year-old billionaire and father of 12, replied: “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

On Kara Swisher’s podcast, Clinton discussed Trump’s reaction to the endorsement and said: “He had his alter-ego, Elon Musk, say something really rotten and creepy about her.”

She added that when Musk said he would “impregnate her” it was “kind of another way of saying rape, I think.”

Hillary Clinton, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk ( Getty )

Clinton continued: “I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination.

“When I see Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism. And you know, here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women... They can’t stand it.

“I think [Swift’s endorsement] was really going to trigger Trump. If it had happened before the debate it would have overpowered the debate. The fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala’s momentum must have just set them all off.”

Following the endorsement, Trump angrily declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social platform.

The Harris campaign responded with a cheeky statement rife with Taylor Swift song references.

“We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad. Mr Not-at-all-Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems,” the statement began.

It went on to recount Trump’s week of “rambling, yelling and constant conspiracy theories,” which included his recent visit to New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, where he was accompanied by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who has a history of pushing 9/11 conspiracy theories.

“Call It What You Want, but It’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” the statement added.